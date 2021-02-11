MG Hector Automatic Petrol CVT 8 Speed Launch Price Rs 16.52 L – 3 Drive Modes

With the inclusion of a CVT gearbox, Hector is the only SUV in its segment to offer two automatic gearbox options in a single engine

MG Motor has launched a new automatic gearbox option in its mid-size SUV offering Hector and Hector Plus. The petrol-powered variants in Hector will now be offered in CVT gearbox option in addition to a six-speed manual and a six-speed DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission) automatic option. However, this CVT gearbox is only available with Smart and Sharp trims.

This presents another option for consumers looking for an automatic gearbox in Hector as it offers more mileage than the corresponding DCT variant. For reference, Hector Smart DCT is offered at a price of Rs 16.52 lakh and Hector Sharp DCT has been pegged at a price of Rs 18.10 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Prices of the Hector CVT variant is same. Below table ex-sh prices of Hector automatic CVT and DCT.

MG Hector Petrol AT CVT Price Rs Lakh DCT Price Rs Lakh Smart 16.52 16.52 Sharp 18.10 18.10 MG Hector Plus Petrol AT CVT Price Rs Lakh DCT Price Rs Lakh Smart 17.22 17.22 Sharp 18.90 18.90

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Hector derives its power from a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine which kicks out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is either paired with a six-speed manual or a 6-speed DCT. When paired to a 8 speed CVT gearbox, this unit churns out 145 bhp although torque output remains identical. This petrol mill is also offered with a 48V mild-hybrid setup in higher trims exclusively in the manual gearbox option.

Compared to the DCT gearbox, the CVT unit is more fuel-efficient and a lot smoother in shifts. Hence, MG will be looking to target consumers looking for a relaxed driving experience with Hector DCT. CVT Hector and CVT Hector Plus gets 3 driving modes of Eco, Drive and Sport.

On the other hand, Hector DCT will appeal to those looking for a more spirited driving experience with the convenience of an automatic. In addition to the petrol unit, Hector is also available with an FCA-sourced 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Multijet diesel unit which kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. This powertrain is offered with a 6-speed gearbox as standard.

Hector Facelift

Barring the addition of a CVT gearbox, there have been no charges brought in Hector. Earlier last month, the Chinese-owned British carmaker launched a facelifted version of Hector which incorporated a host of cosmetic and feature updates.

This included styling updates such as a redesigned front grille, a revised front bumper, new dual-tone paint schemes and few other subtle changes. Feature updates include an updated MG iSmart connectivity suite, ventilated front seats and wireless charging.

MG Hector rivals the likes of Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Whereas its seven-seater sibling Hector Plus locks horns with Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming seven-seat Hyundai Creta rumoured to be named Alcazar.