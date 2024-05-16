MG Hector Blackstorm-Like New Variant Spied – Whitestorm?

When launched, MG Hector Whitestorm will compete with other special editions like Harrier/Safari Dark Edition, XUV700 Blaze Edition and Hector Blackstorm

After launching Blackstorm Edition of Gloster and Astor, MG Motor India turned its gaze towards Hector and bestowed it with a similar treatment. Challenging Mahindra’s domination in mid-size SUV segment, MG is coming up with a new special edition similar to Blackstorm. Only, the base colour is White. So, is it a Hector Whitestorm?

MG Hector Blackstorm-Like New Edition Spied

Mid size SUV segment has shown a lot of activity in the recent past. Many OEMs participating in this segment are bringing out new ways to push sales envelope. Launching special editions is among the oldest trick in the book for this segment. And it seems to work most of the time.

Tata launched Black Edition with Harrier and Safari, Mahindra launched 2024 XUV700 in Napoli Black and then, more recently, Blaze Edition. Even more recently, MG Motor India launched 100-Year Edition of Hector, Astor, ZS and Comet, celebrating its centenary year. 100-Year Edition of Hector is offered in limited numbers.

Now, MG is cooking a new special edition for Hector. It has been spotted for the first time ever and the video is credited to Milit Shah who spotted it trundling along partially camouflaged on NH-8 near Ajwa Waghodia Crossing, Vadodara. At the front, headlight surrounds are red in colour, similar to what we saw with Blackstorm.

ORVM has similar red accents too. It had a similar 5-spoke alloy wheel design with slits, seen on Shine Pro trim. These wheels get a monotone silver finish, hinting that the new variant is likely to be based on Shine Pro. The lack of a chrome shoulder line and red brake callipers further fuels that statement.

For reference, both Blackstorm Edition and 100-Year Edition are based on Sharp Pro, two trims higher than Shine Pro. At the rear, this particular test mule had camouflage and featured an RDE 4 sticker. RDE stands for Real Driving Emission norms and it was enforced with the stricter BS6 P2 emission norm implementation. There might be new emission guidelines under RDE 4 for the future, that this vehicle is testing for.

What to expect?

The name for this particular edition doesn’t seem to be finalised yet. We say this because there were no badges on front quarter panels. But we will refer to it as Whitestorm Edition for the time being. Because, why not? These spy shots do not reveal the car’s interior either. So, as of now, we don’t know what features it will be packing.

Powertrain-wise, MG India is less likely to make any changes. The 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with 141 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque will be mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT. With the diesel engine, we should expect the same 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine with 168 bhp and 350 Nm, mated to a sole 6-speed gearbox. Considering there is some mechanical element being tested on this model, is it finally time for a diesel automatic? Only time will tell.