MG Hector Celebrates 5th Anniversary – Records Fastest Drive From Lowest to Highest Motorable Altitude

MG Hector Sets Record for Fastest Drive from Kuttanad to Umling La in India Book of Records

MG Hector marked its 5th anniversary in the country by setting an extraordinary record. In collaboration with Mountain Goat, MG Hector completed the fastest drive from the lowest to the highest motorable altitude in India, earning a spot in the prestigious India Book of Records.

The remarkable journey began on July 27, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. from Kuttanad, Kerala, located 7 feet below sea level. The bold and stylish SUV, known for its robust build and advanced features, ascended to Umling La in Ladakh, which stands at a staggering 19,024 feet above sea level. Covering 3,846 kilometers in just 66 hours and 58 minutes, the MG Hector demonstrated its unmatched endurance and reliability.

MG Hector Completes 5 Years In India

Since its launch in 2019, MG Hector has gained popularity in India, symbolizing strength, boldness, and dependability. The SUV’s high-strength steel body, hot-stamped B-pillar, thick door panels, and roll-formed tubular steel doors enhance its safety, providing peace of mind to its passengers.

The Hector is equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all-wheel disc brakes, a 3-point seat belt for all seats, an electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors.

The Autonomous Level 2 SUV also features Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and Auto Turn Indicators, offering complete safety and comfort. The MG Hector boasts India’s largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system, a first-in-segment Digital Bluetooth® Key, and more than 75 connected features powered by i-SMART technology.

Sales Milestones

Over the past five years, MG Hector has become a favorite among Indian families. Named after the heroic Prince Hector of Troy, the SUV was re-engineered to meet the needs of Indian customers, quickly becoming a flagship model for MG Motor India. The Hector crossed the 25,000-unit mark within its first year and, in February 2021, the 50,000th unit was manufactured by an all-women crew at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat.

MG Hector also offers a unique ownership experience with the “MG SHIELD” program, providing a standard 3+3+3 package that includes a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, three years of roadside assistance, and three labor-free periodic services. Additionally, owners can customize their coverage with extended warranties, roadside assistance, and prepaid maintenance packages.

According to a recent survey by NielsenIQ, the cost of ownership for the MG Hector is comparable to that of popular compact SUVs and hatchbacks in India. A study by Droom ranked the Hector as having the highest resale value in its segment, at 74% for the diesel variant.