After a recent update earlier this year, MG Hector is currently priced between Rs. 13.17 and Rs 18.85 Lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Motor made inroads into the Indian market with the launch of Hector almost a couple of years back. The mid-size SUV was an instant hit among consumers looking for a premium SUV at an affordable price. Its unique exterior design, loads of features under the equipment and good value for money made it a competent rival to Tata Harrier.

Earlier this year, the Chinese-owned British carmaker gave the SUV a mild facelift which incorporated some cosmetic updates on the outside and some additional features inside. In a first recorded case, an MG Hector SUV has been equipped with an aftermarket CNG kit.

Aftermarket CNG Kit on Hector

The video attached below, uploaded by Vishwas Autogas cng on YouTube, shows the detailed fitment process of a CNG kit on Hector. The video shows a pre-facelift Hector in a workshop and the work on installing the kit is in progress.

This includes installation of regulators, injectors, low-pressure hose, high-pressure hose, solenoid and refilling valve. As usual, the CNG cylinder is placed on the boot which compromises the SUV’s luggage space to some extent.

Once everything is installed, the plastic panels on the engine and other components are placed back. The video also shows a gas level indicator installed inside the cabin next to the steering wheel. Being an aftermarket modification meant that owner of the SUV had to forgo the company warranty as it violates the warranty conditions. However, it is unknown which is the base powertrain underneath the hood of this Hector- petrol or diesel.

Benefits of CNG

It is always advisable that one installs a CNG kit in a car that has been approved / certified by appropriate authority for safety reasons. The main purpose of installing CNG kits is to bring down the cost of expenditure on fuel either petrol or diesel.

Although, it does affect the engine’s power output. The video, however, does not reveal the cost of installing this CNG kit in Hector. The exorbitant rise in prices of fuel in recent times might encourage many other consumers to shift to CNG-powered vehicles in near future.

Hector- Engine, Transmission Options

Hector is powered by either a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.0-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine. The former is available in both hybrid and non-hybrid forms. The hybrid variants are offered only with a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the non-hybrid variants are offered with either DCT or CVT automatic options. The oil burner is mated exclusively to a six-speed gearbox.