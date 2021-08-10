MG Hector DCT Automatic Software To Be Reflashed – 14k Units Affected

MG Hector is one of the rare car models in India to offer two automatic gearbox options on the same engine

MG Motor India has planned to carry out a software reflash /remap exercise that involves 14,000 units of Hector SUV. All these units are the BS6 Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) variants of the mid-size SUV. The Chinese-owned British brand set foot in India back in July 2019 with Hector and since then the company has been able to sell over 60,000 units of the SUV.

These include both BS4 and BS6 versions of Hector and Hector Plus. Times of India reports that the company will carry out reflashing or remapping of a software after a government-owned testing agency found samples of the SUV failed conformity of production (CoP) tests.

More Details

Getting into details, the report mentioned that the International Centre for Automotive Technology (iCAT) which is based out of Manesar, Haryana, conducted tests on some of the samples. These sample models were picked up from the company’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The organisation concluded that vehicles did not clear the CoP tests vis-à-vis the type approval for the engine of the DCT petrol variant.

The test results found variations in Hydrocarbon and NOx content in emission. The testing agency has referred this matter to the road transport ministry. A software glitch is suspected to be the source of the problem which can be rectified. The company is said to have investigated the problem and has also found out a solution which has been verified by relevant authorities.

CoP Testing

CoP is a means of manifesting the ability to produce a series of products that exactly match its specifications, performance and other requirements specified in the type approval documents ahead of the launch of a vehicle.

The carmaker said it expects to get formal approval for the solution from concerned authorities shortly. Owners of the particular Hector variants affected will be informed in the coming few days.

The company further said that it will reflash the updated software and plans to complete the reflashing process by the end of this year if Covid-19 permits. The software will be reflashed whenever customers bring their SUV to an authorised service centre. Recently, it was reported that MG Motor will introduce a new mid-spec Shine trim in the Hector lineup.

Hector Engine, Transmission options

MG Hector is offered with two engine options- a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine. The petrol engine cranks out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard with the options of a 6-speed DCT automatic or a CVT automatic. The oil burner kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission only.

SOURCE