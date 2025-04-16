MG Hector Discounts Up To Rs 4 Lakh Under Midnight Carnival Offer

Launched as India’s first Internet SUV, MG Hector has been a notable D-Segment SUV ever since it went on sale. The company updated Hector periodically and has introduced special editions to offer something unique to buyers. To boost sales further, MG has come up with Midnight Carnival offer that will offer benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh and much more.

MG Hector Discounts – Midnight Carnival Campaign

In the Indian automotive market, MG Motor India is known to come up with unique and attractive strategies. BaaS pricing schemes is a notable strategy introduced by MG that has clicked rather well, positioning MG Windsor EV as India’s best-selling electric car, overthrowing previous hot-favourites from Tata Motors.

Now, MG Motor has introduced something called Midnight Carnival offer to boost sales. This is a dedicated campaign for its Hector Internet SUV ensuring buyers get a redefined car-buying experience and get unmatched convenience. This campaign is expected to boost Hector sales against Tata Harrier & Safari along with Mahindra XUV700.

As per Midnight Carnival campaign, MG Motor will operate its authorised dealerships till midnight (12 AM) every weekend for a limited period of time. This unlocks convenience for buyers as they can now easily schedule their visits out of their busy timetable. Under this campaign, 20 lucky MG Hector buyers will win a dream trip to London.

Along with that, JSW MG Motor India is also offering exclusive benefits of up to Rs 4 lakh to Hector buyers. Other benefits under the Midnight Carnival include an extended warranty of 2 years / 1 lakh km in addition to 3 year warranty, 2 extra years of RSA for 5 year worry-free ownership and more. For currently registered Hector vehicles, MG is offering 50% RTO cost benefits and access to genuine MG Accessories.

Visiting your nearest MG dealership for finer details and eligibility for benefits is advised. This D-Segment SUV continues to be offered in 5-seater (Hector) along with 6-seater and 7-seater (Hector Plus) configs. Special editions with Hector include Blackstorm for Black theme and Snowstorm for White theme colourways.

Statement from MG Motor

Commenting on the campaign, Rakesh Sen, Head of Sales, JSW MG Motor India said, “The MG Hector has always been the model of choice for SUV lovers in India, and our Midnight Carnival is a unique celebration of that legacy. By combining irresistible offers with memorable experiences, we’re creating opportunities for both our current and future customers to be part of something truly special.”

