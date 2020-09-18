MG Hector Dual Delight Launch Price Rs 16.84 lakh – Harrier Dual Tone Rival

There is no change on the equipment list or specifications on the new dual-tone trims of MG Hector

MG Motor forayed into the Indian market last year with the Hector mid-size SUV and it received a big thumbs up from the consumers. It had a lot to offer and the price tag it came with made it a value for money proposition. Seeing its popularity, MG has now decided to give it a tasteful addition which makes it a tempting option to consider.

MG Motor has added dual-tone paint schemes to Hector. The dual-tone paint schemes will only be offered in the top-end Sharp variant and are priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 over their mono-tone colours. Therefore, the dual-tone range starts at Rs 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Colour Scheme and Design

The aesthetics of the SUV remain absolutely the same barring colour options. The dual-tone colouring options include Glaze Red and Candy White shades. When compared to the regular mono-tone colour variants, the dual-tone options come with a contrasting black finished roof with blacked-out pillars which enhances the bold look. Further, the black treatment has been meted out to the ORVMs as well.

Features on offer

Other specifications and features remain identical to the standard mono-tone derivative. The top-end Sharp trim comes with loads of features, for instance, a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Voice Command Assists, iSmart connectivity tech which offers almost 50 features, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and a whole lot more. The safety net of the car is very strong as well with ABS and EBD, 6 airbags, traction control system, hill hold assist and brake assist among many others.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

The Hector Sharp trim is offered with both- the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. The 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit is available in two forms- standard and mild-hybrid. The standard 1.5-litre unit is linked exclusively to a 7-speed DCT gearbox, whereas the mild-hybrid petrol unit and diesel are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only.

It is being said that the dual-tone paint schemes will be made available to the six-seater Hector Plus also at a later stage. We have to wait and see if there is any development in this regard. The Hector directly rivals Tata Harrier whereas it also competes with the low-spec variants of Jeep Compass and high-spec variants of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

MG Motor’s next big-ticket launch is the full-size premium SUV- Gloster, which is essentially a rebadged Maxus D90 sold in China by SAIC, the parent company of MG. The Gloster will lock horns with other premium SUVs like Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Volkswagen Tiguan All Space.