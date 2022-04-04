MG Hector, Gloster Price Hike Up To Rs 50k – New Prices April 2022

MG Motor recently launched a comprehensive facelifted model of ZS EV with a refreshed exterior design and a more powerful battery pack

MG Motor has found generous success in India ever since it debuted in the market in July 2019. MG Car range includes premium offerings in the form of Hector, Gloster and Astor at competitive prices. With the start of a new financial year, MG has made some key changes to its SUV lineup.

MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices April 2022

Starting with Hector, all variants of the 5-seater mid-size SUV are now pricier by Rs 20,000. This means Hector is now available at a starting price of Rs 14.15 lakh and goes up to Rs 20.11 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). In terms of %, the hike ranges from 1.04% to 1.43%.

As far as Hector Plus is concerned, the three-row twin of Hector is now priced between Rs 16.15 lakh and Rs 20.75 lakh (both ex-showroom). Prices of all variants have seen a hike of Rs 20,000-25,000. On the other hand, prices of the brand’s flagship offering Gloster have increased by Rs 50,000.

Currently, Hector is offered a 2.0-litre multijet diesel engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former pushes out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter kicks out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

A 6-speed manual transmission is offered as standard in both units with the option of an 8-step CVT automatic gearbox on the petrol mill. MG is already planning to launch a new top-spec Savvy trim of Hector for a few months launch, however, it could get delayed due to the ongoing semiconductor crisis.

MG Gloster Prices April 2022

The D-segment SUV is now priced between Rs 31.50 lakh and Rs 40.00 lakh (both ex-showroom). The Toyota Fortuner rival is offered in four trims- Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy.

No updates, other than price hikes, have been made on any of these SUVs. No price increase for ZS EV was reported since the electric crossover recently received a comprehensive facelift a few days ago. Astor prices also continue to be same as before.

MG Motor India is looking to setup a 2nd manufacturing plant in the country. Their existing unit at Halol near Vadodara in Gujarat, will not be enough to meet production requirements in the future, as the company has plans to launch many more cars in India.