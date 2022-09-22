MG Hector, Hector Plus, Astor – Prices Increased Sep 2022

MG Hector and Hector Plus now start off from Rs 14.43 lakhs and Rs 18.90 lakhs while Astor has a base price of Rs 10.32 lakh – Ex showroom

MG Motor has a growing customer base in India where it is currently selling the ZS EV, Astor, Hector and Hector Plus along with the Gloster SUV. Sales in the past month stood at 3,823 units, down 4.74 percent MoM as against 4,013 units sold in July 2022.

The automaker recently launched the updated Gloster SUV priced at Rs 31.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while plans are afoot to launch the Hector Facelift SUV in the coming weeks. MG Motor is also said to be working on a new and affordable EV slotted below the ZS EV which could launch next year.

MG Hector Prices Sep 2022

MG Motor has introduced a price hike across its Hector and Hector Plus lineup. These new prices are with immediate effect. The company had earlier hiked prices in April 2022 and this is the second price hike this financial year.

Hector petrol variants see prices hiked by Rs 20,000-28,000 depending on variant. The base Style MT which was earlier priced at Rs 14.15 lakh is now priced higher by Rs 28,000 to Rs 14.43 lakh. Shine MT now carries a price tag of Rs 15.48 lakh following a Rs 28,000 price hike while the Shine CVT is also higher by Rs 28,000 to Rs 16.68 lakh.

Hector Smart MT Hybrid and CVT variants are higher by Rs 20,000 to Rs 17.40 lakh and Rs 18 lakh respectively while Hector Sharp MT Hybrid and CVT get a Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 price hike to Rs 18.75 lakh and Rs 19.73 lakh respectively. Following the recent MG Hector price hike, Hector diesel variants are now priced between Rs 15.97 lakh and Rs 20.36 lakh following the recent price hike. All prices are ex-showroom.

MH Hector Plus also gets costlier by Rs 25,000-28,000 depending on variant. The 6S petrol Smart CVT which was earlier priced at Rs 18.65 lakh is now higher by Rs 25,000 to Rs 18.90 lakh while the Sharp MT Hybrid is at Rs 19.50 lakh following a Rs 25,000 price increase. Sharp CVT is at Rs 20.50 lakh with a Rs 25,000 price hike against an earlier pricing of Rs 20.25 lakh.

While the company has not increased the price of HG Hector Plus 6S diesel Super variant, the Smart and Sharp trims are higher by Rs 25,000 to Rs 19.55 lakh and Rs 21 lakh respectively. Hector Plus 7S petrol and diesel variants are now priced from Rs 14.94 lakh to Rs 20.35 lakh following the recent price hike by Rs 25,000-28,000.

MG Astor Prices Sep 2022

Prices have also been hiked across the Astor compact SUV petrol lineup by Rs 10,000. Aster prices were previously increased in July 2022. The latest price hike applies to the entire variant line-up, over its outgoing prices. Base Style EX MT gets no price hike and continues to be priced at Rs 10.32 lakh. Similarly, there is no price increase on the Super EX MT (Rs 12 lakh), Smart EX MT (Rs 13.62 lakh) and Sharp EX MT (Rs 14.56 lakh).

MG Astor Style MT prices are higher by Rs 10,000 from Rs 10.28 lakh to Rs 10.30 lakh. Super MT and CVT are now priced at Rs 12.06 lakh and Rs 13.48 lakh respectively while Smart MT and CVT carry new price tags of Rs 13.68 lakh and Rs 14.88 lakh respectively. Astor Smart AT Turbo, which was earlier priced at Rs 16.48 lakh is now priced at Rs 16.58 lakh. Astor Sharp MT and CVT are priced at Rs 14.68 lakh and Rs 15.68 lakh respectively while Sharp AT Turbo is at Rs 17.50 lakh, Sharp (O) CVT is at Rs 16.60 lakh and top of the line Astor Sharp (O) Turbo AT is at Rs 18.23 lakh.