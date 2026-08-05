MG Hector, Hector Plus Price Hike August 2026 Up To Rs 51k

JSW MG Motor India raised eyebrows when the company launched the updated 2026 MG Hector in the country. The pricing strategy absolutely stunned Indian SUV buyers as the starting price was Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-sh). For context, most C SUVs start from Rs 11 lakh and they lack in size, premium quotient and many of those don’t come with Turbo engine as standard.

Come August 2026, MG Motor has hiked the prices of Hector and Hector Plus owing to rising input costs. The price hike with Hector and Hector Plus go till Rs 50,800, depending on variants. What’s commendable is that the company has retained the all-important Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-sh) starting price, keeping it a tempting proposition for SUV buyers.

MG Hector Price Hike August 2026

For the month of August 2026, JSW MG Motor has hiked the prices of Hector and Hector Plus. Currently, Hector is being offered in 5 trim levels – Style, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The 7-seater Hector Plus, on the other hand, is offered in 2 trim levels – Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro.

In terms of price hike, the absolute base Style trim with its mouth-watering Rs 11.99 lakh (Ex-sh) price tag is not subjected to any price hike, keeping the base price intact. Manual variants of mid-to-high spec trims like Select Pro, Smart Pro and Sharp Pro have received a uniform price hike of Rs 50,800 on their Ex-sh prices.

Smart Pro CVT prices have witnessed an upward revision of Rs 40,800 on its Ex-sh price. Higher-spec Sharp Pro CVT and Savvy Pro CVT variants have witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs 30,800 on their Ex-sh prices. This brings the 5-seater MG Hector prices between Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 19.5 lakh (Ex-sh).

7-Seater Hector Plus Price Hike

The price hike with 7-seater MG Hector Plus is also similar to the 5-seater counterpart, complimenting their respective trim levels. So, manual variant of Hector Plus Sharp Pro is hiked by Rs 50,800, while it is 30,800 with Sharp Pro CVT and Savvy Pro CVT. With the revised prices, MG Hector Plus now costs between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh (all prices Ex-sh).

Both MG Hector and Hector Plus are staple contenders of Monocoque D Segment SUV space, taking on Mahindra XUV 7XO, Tata Harrier and Safari. Both Hector and Hector Plus are powered by the same 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with 143 PS of peak power and 250 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT.