MG Hector, Hector Plus Prices Increased By Up To Rs 43k – New Price List

In comparison to Dec 2020 prices, Hector prices have been increased by up to Rs 1 lakh in April 2021

MG Motor India had increased prices of their Hector SUV back in Jan 2021, then in Feb 2021 and has now once again increased in April 2021. The latest price hike is by up to Rs 43k, in comparison to March 2021 prices. The reason for increase in price hike is due to increase in raw materials and transportation cost.

MG Hector Price List April 2021

Base MG Hector petrol 5 seater Style variant now costs Rs 13.18 lakhs, up from Rs 12.90 lakhs in March 2021. Super MT variant price has also been increased by Rs 28k to Rs 14.17 lakh. Price of Super MT Hybrid has been increased by Rs 38k to Rs 14.78 lakh. Smart DCT single tone interiors is priced at Rs 16.8 lakh and the dual tone interiors Smart CVT is priced Rs 16.85 lakh – up Rs 28k.

Top of the line Sharp MT Hybrid variant is price is Rs 17.43 lakh, up by Rs 33k. Sharp DCT single tone interior is Rs 18.39 lakh while dual tone interior is Rs 18.43 lakh. Smart CVT is Rs 18.43 lakh, up by Rs 33k. Diesel variants of 2021 MG Hector prices have been increased by up to Rs 43k.

MG Hector Plus 6 and 7 Seater – April 2021 Prices

Similar price hike range is also seen on the 6 and 7 seater variants of MG Hector Plus. Smart DCT and CVT are the entry level petrol variants in the Hector Plus line-up, priced from Rs 17.5 lakhs – up by Rs 28k. Other variants in the petrol Hector Plus 6s lineup have also received a Rs 28k price hike.

Diesel Hector Plus 6 seater variants price has been increased by Rs 38k and now ranges from Rs 16.38 lakh for the Super variant and goes all the way to Rs 19.61 lakh for the Sharp variant. 7 Seater Hector 2021 prices have been increased by Rs 28k for petrol variants and Rs 38k for diesel variants.

This is the 3rd time MG Motor India has increased prices of their best selling car – Hector. Compared to Dec 2020, prices of Hector have been increased by up to Rs 98k for the diesel variants and up to Rs 84k for the petrol variants. All prices are ex-sh.

MG Hector is powered by a 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual sending power to the front wheels. The 1.5 liter turbo petrol unit delivers 143 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Along with 6 speed MT, the petrol unit is also offered with two automatic transmission options of DCT and CVT.

MG Motor India Investment Plans

Having commenced production at the company plant in Halol, Gujarat in 2019, the company has grown from strength to strength. Investments of Rs.3,000 crores over the past 30 months will now see investment of another Rs.1,500 crores during 2021 as has been announced by Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India. This added investment will be directed to further expansion and increased localization.