MG Hector June 2020 sales are highest in last 5 months

Together, the two MG cars – Hector and ZS EV managed to register sales over 2,000 units in June 2020

The reopening of markets has seen a significant rise in automobile sales. MG Motor India has also been seeing a slight increase in sales since the lockdown has been lifted. After 1,518 unit sales recorded in March 2020, sales in April failed to take off at all.

However, May sales stood at 710 units while the makers of the MG Hector and MG ZS EV noted sales of 2,012 units in June 2020. Of these total sales the MG Hector sales stood at 1,867 units while 145 units of the ZS EV were sold. Both these models comply with the new BS6 emission standards.

MG Hector was launched in July 2019 while the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV, came in earlier this year. Hector sales which took off at 1,508 units in the month of launch, increased steadily in the months that followed to 2,018 units in August 2019 and 3,536 units in October 2019. Then on, sales dipped to 3,239 units in November 2019 and 3,021 units in December 2019. Since the start of this year, sales of the MG Hector have been falling month after month.

Despite increased sales in June 2020, with the re-opening of company plant in Halol and showrooms across the country following the lockdown announced in March 2020, MG Motor India continues to face constraints with regard to supply chain and logistics which could be rectified in the months ahead. The company also gears up for the launch of the new Hector Plus 6 seater, 3 row version in June 2020 while the larger full size MG Gloster SUV will be launched around the time of the festive season.

From June 2020, the MG ZS EV sales have also been expanded to 6 new cities as a part of the Phase II expansion plans. The new electric SUV is now on sale in cities of Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Chennai last month, apart from Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, taking total cities to 11 where it is on sale.

In May 2020, MG Motor India had introduced a new contactless technology suite “Shield+” where in the company assures contact free technology along with doorstep delivery of services and increased sanitization. MG VPHY offers customers a voice guided demo of all vehicles in the company lineup allowing them to be guided through automated voice instructions.

Thermal scanning, equipping with PPEs and regular sanitization of all display cars in the showroom is also undertaken to ensure the safety and health of every customer and employee. For the in car sterilization, MG Motor India has entered into a partnership with Medklinn for Cerafusion sterilization technology.