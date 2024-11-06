MG Hector Plus 7 Seater New Variants Launched – CVT Entry Price Now Down By Rs 2.55 Lakh

JSW MG Motor India Expands Hector Plus Lineup with New 7-Seater Variants – Prices start from 19.72 lakh ex-sh

JSW MG Motor India has broadened its popular Hector SUV lineup by introducing two new 7-seater variants, the Hector Plus 7-Seater Select Pro and Smart Pro. New Hector Plus 7-Seater Select Pro is priced at Rs 19,71,800 and comes with a 1.5T petrol engine mated to a CVT transmission. The Smart Pro variant is available at Rs 20,64,800 and is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector Plus 7 Seater New Variants – Pricing

This makes the Hector Plus 7 seater CVT even more accessible. This new variant is now the entry point for CVT option. It is priced Rs 2.55 lakh lower than the existing base CVT Hector 7 seater, Sharp Pro at Rs 22.26 lakh. Smart Pro is an all new variant in the Hector 7 seater lineup and is only offered with the Diesel MT option. Take a look at the pricing of Hector Plus 7 seater variants below. The new variants are highlighted in green colour.

Both new variants include India’s largest 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD portrait infotainment system with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, providing an immersive in-car entertainment experience. The i-SMART technology boasts over 75 connected car features, enhancing convenience and connectivity.

Inside, the cabins feature a premium feel with dual-tone Argil Brown & Black interiors, leather-wrapped steering, and leatherette seat upholstery. Additional conveniences include a Push Button Engine Start/Stop with a Smart Key, a Full Digital Cluster with a 17.78 cm LCD screen, and an innovative Digital Bluetooth® Key and Key Sharing capability, a first in the segment.

The Select Pro and Smart Pro variants emphasize driver and passenger comfort with Power Driver seats, a panoramic sunroof, and premium leatherette seat upholstery. Convenience is further boosted by features such as Cruise Control, an Electric Parking Brake, and Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock.

Exterior Highlights and Safety Features

The new Hector Plus 7-seaters come with bold exterior elements, such as R18 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels, LED Projector Headlamps, Floating Light Turn Indicators, and LED Blade Connected Tail Lamps. Safety features include ABS, EBD, ESP, Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Hold Control, and Brake Assist, ensuring a secure driving experience. Other safety enhancements are All four-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors, and a High-Speed Warning Alert.

Comprehensive Ownership Benefits

MG Motor India supports its customers through the MG SHIELD car ownership program, which offers flexible after-sales services. The standard 3+3+3 package includes a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometres, three years of roadside assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. For further customization, owners can extend warranties and roadside assistance or choose from Protect plans, MG’s prepaid maintenance packages, to ensure peace of mind and stress-free ownership.

Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The addition of our new 7-seater Hector variants underscores JSW MG Motor India’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers. Building upon the success of the MG Hector, these new additions offer a spacious and versatile experience without compromising on the quality, comfort, and technological excellence that have made the Hector a beloved choice. We are confident that the Hector Plus 7-Seater Select Pro and Smart Pro will continue to meet and exceed expectations of SUV enthusiasts.”