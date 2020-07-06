MG Hector Plus all 3 rows seating, legroom – Detailed in photos

MG Hector Plus bookings have officially opened from today – It will be priced higher than the existing Hector SUV

Ahead of launch later this month, MG Hector Plus SUV has arrived at dealerships, which is where bookings have also officially opened from today. Booking amount is Rs 50,000. The brochure of the new MG Hector Plus reveals its variants, features and engine specifications.

This six seater Hector Plus is the third model from MG Motor following that of the 5 seater Hector and ZS EV. MG Motor Hector Plus was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. It will be positioned as a rival to the Toyota Innova Crysta and will sport three rows of seating in 2+2+2 configurations.

Based on variants, the base Super variant will be powered exclusively by a diesel engine. The Smart trim is offered with diesel or petrol auto while the top of the line Sharp trim is offered in petrol, petrol hybrid and diesel option. Engine options on offer are same as that offered on Hector SUV.

These are 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 170 hp power and 350 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual. The 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine will make 143 hp power and 250 Nm torque with a 6 speed automatic transmission while the 1.5 liter petrol with a 48 V mild hybrid system will be capable of 143 hp power and 250 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual.

MG Hector Plus will get a total of six colour options of Starry Sky Blue, Glaze Red, Burgundy Red, Starry Black, Candy White and Aurora Silver. It will sport LED head and tail lamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps at the front and rear and will sit on 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels.

Its interiors will be fully loaded with complete leatherette upholstery, a 6 way adjustable driver seat, 8 colour ambient lighting and a powered boot opening system with swipe feature with the foot. It will also be seen with a 7 inch MID, 10.4 inch touchscreen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with an Infinity audio system. All three rows will get AC vents.

MG Hector Plus gets MG’s i-Smart connected car technology with over 55 features, remote vehicle control and voice assistant. Where safety is concerned, the 6 seater SUV will sport a total of 6 air bags, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, rear parking sensors, a 350 degree parking camera and ABS and EBD. Other features also worth mentioning are rain sensing wipers, auto headlamps and heated ORVMs.

MG Hector Plus will take on the Toyota Innova Crysta besides the Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas. It will also offer some competition to the 7 seater version of the new Hyundai Creta set for launch in India sometime next year. Prices will be revealed at the time of launch later this month.