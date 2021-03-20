MG Hector Plus And Gloster Continue Testing – Spied Near Plant

MG Motor currently retails four models in India- Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and Gloster

MG Motor has had a fruitful run in the Indian market ever since it set foot in the country in July 2019 by launching its first product Hector. The mid-size SUV has gone onto become a formidable option for buyers to consider with multiple powertrain options and loads of features on offer.

The automaker, with all premium offerings under its belt, has uniquely been able to pierce into the budget-centric auto market in India and carve a place out for itself. The company has also been able to withstand stiff competition by regularly updating its lineup.

Recently, images of the carmaker’s flagship offering Gloster and mid-size offering Hector were spotted testing together on roads somewhere near company plant in Halol, Gujarat. While the Gloster is an all-new product for the Indian market, the entire Hector lineup including its three-row sibling Hector Plus was updated for 2021.

Possibility of ADAS

While there isn’t anything new visually to spot a distinct factor, we believe that this new variant of Hector Plus is going to sit on top of the lineup and will be called Savvy. The most prominent highlight of this new Savvy trim is expected to be ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

Earlier last month, Hector-based Wuling Almaz was spied in its top-spec RS trim in Indonesia which comes with ADAS functionality. It has been speculated since last year that Hector Plus could come with this feature, however, we were left surprised when it was left out when the lineup was updated earlier this year.

Competition will be stiffened as the new-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also rumoured to offer ADAS as its launch nears. It will be interesting to see which automaker is able to launch its product first so that it could claim the feature as first in the segment. ADAS equipped in Gloster, for instance, comes with Level 1 Autonomous Technology with features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, automatic parking assist and more.

Update in Gloster

As for Gloster in the latest spy shot, it remains unclear as to what could be the new addition to the variant. Visually, it looks the same as the model on sale currently. Maybe one of the lower-spec variants could be offered with a six-seat configuration.

Gloster comes with a single engine option-a 2.0-litre diesel unit which is offered in two states of tunes. The single turbo unit produces 161 bhp and 375 Nm of torque while a twin-turbo version of the same kicks out 215 bhp and 480 Nm of peak torque. Both come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.