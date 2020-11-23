MG Hector, Hector Plus, ZS Electric – Discount Offers / Benefits For 1st Time

This is for the first time MG Motor India cars are on offer with any sort of discount or benefit

MG Motor India, has recorded sales of 3,625 units of the Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV in October 2020, the highest sales numbers ever since the automaker made its debut in the Indian market in June 2019. MoM sales increased 47.81 percent over September 20 sales which had stood at 2,537 units.

This success was marked increased sales, normally seen during the festive season. However, this was mostly a pent-up demand and the real test of the auto industry sales is expected to start now – post the festive season. This has now resulted in MG Motor India dealers offering their cars Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV at attractive benefits and discount offers.

Never before have MG cars been offered with any sort of discount or offer earlier. Ever since the brand launched their first car in mid 2019, their cars have enjoyed a really good demand; always with waiting period. But now, demand is not like earlier, and authorized dealers are offering discounts and free benefits with MG cars for the first time.

MG Car Discount / Benefits – Nov 2020

There are offers on the Hector, Hector Plus and ZS EV. There is no offer on the new Gloster which is a recent addition to the company lineup in the country. The benefits depend on stock available at dealerships and are restricted to certain variants only.

Benefits on Hector and Hector Plus

Benefits on the Hector and Hector Plus extend upto Rs.25,000 as an exchange bonus scheme; while customers making bookings during the said period will be offered a 3 year AMC maintenance pack for FREE. Waiting period for MG Hector and Hector Plus is no longer multiple weeks, as it was at the start (up to 10 months in some cases). Post lockdown, the waiting periods have comparatively reduced.

Benefits on MG ZS EV

The electric MG ZS SUV comes in at a discount of Rs.40,000, an exchange offer of Rs.25,000 along with a 3 year AMC maintenance pack. Earlier this year, when the ZS EV was launched, MG Motor India had to close the bookings due to tremendous demand. Bookings had crossed the 2,800 mark in a few days. As per sales data available, MG Motor has not delivered 2,800 units of their electric SUV till date.

The ZS EV is priced from Rs.20.88-23.58 lakhs and comes in with a 44.5 kWh lithium ion battery and a 3 phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that develops 142.76 hp power and 353Nm torque. The SUV offers an ARAI claimed drive range of 340kms.

The company’s new Gloster full sized premium SUV is not a part of these discount or exchange schemes. In fact, the company has received such demand for the new Gloster that it is all sold out for 2020. Deliveries for the new Gloster have commenced.

Disclaimer – Discounts are offered by dealers, and they vary from dealer to dealer, depending on the stock. Please check with company authorized dealers in your city for exact amount of discount / benefit offered.