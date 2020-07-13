MG Hector Plus Launch Price Rs 13.48 Lakh – Vs Hector 5 Str price list

Chinese owned British car major, MG Motor has launched their 3rd car in India – MG Hector Plus today

Hector Plus is MG’s third offering for the Indian market. There is no doubt that MG Motor’s focus in the Indian market has been the SUV segment, which is the reason that all its 3 products for Indian market are SUVs. MG had started its journey in the Indian market with a 5-seater Hector last year and had introduced the MG ZS EV earlier this year as its first electric offering in the country.

MG Hector Plus Prices vs Hector Prices

Ex-sh Prices Hector Hector Plus Petrol Rs lakh Rs lakh Style MT 12.74 13.48 Super MT 13.54 – Super MT Hybrid 14.14 – Smart MT Hybrid 15.24 – Smart AT 15.94 16.65 Sharp MT Hybrid 16.54 17.29 – – – Sharp AT 17.44 18.2 Diesel Hector Hector Plus Style MT 13.88 14.43 Super MT 14.88 15.65 Smart MT 16.33 17.15 Sharp MT 17.73 18.59

As the name suggests, the Hector Plus is based upon the standard Hector but gets some additional goodies. To major highlight of the Hector Plus happens to be its seating capacity in comparison to the regular Hector. For now, the MG Hector Plus will be available as a 6-seater (including 2 Captain Seats in the second row) variant. However, as per reports MG intends to bring in a 7-seater version in the future.

In terms of appearance, the MG Hector Plus looks identical to the standard Hector but there are some subtle differences. For example, both the front and rear bumpers have been redone. In our opinion, the design now looks less cluttered and hence is a welcome update. As far as dimensions are concerned, the Hector Plus is 65 mm longer than the regular Hector. Other dimensions are identical to that of the 5-seater Hector.

Under the hood one can find familiar motors. The Hector Plus comes with 2 engine options, a 143 hp 1.5 litre turbo petrol engine and a 170 hp 2 litre diesel motor. Both these engines have been carried over from the regular Hector. Customers will also have an option to opt an Hybrid Petrol variant which will come along with a 48V mild hybrid variant system.

The standard Hector is a car which is loaded with creature comfort features. As the Hector Plus is based upon the Hector, it carries over features like Infinity sound system, powered front seats, a panoramic sunroof, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, ambient lighting and much more. Additionally, MG has added a swipe to open tailgate feature which opens up the boot automatically if you swipe your leg under it.

On the safety front, the Hector Plus gets all the necessary pieces of technology like a 360 degree camera, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD and 6 airbags.

Prices of the Hector Plus start from Rs 13.49 lakhs and go all the way to Rs 18.54 lakhs, ex-sh. This makes the Hector Plus about Rs 60-80k more expensive than the Hector. Competition for the Hector Plus will comprise of the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta. Later, models like the Tata Gravitas and 7-seater version of Creta will also become direct competitors to the Hector Plus.