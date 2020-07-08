MG Hector Plus prices leak ahead of launch – Rs 16 L to Rs 19 L (Unofficial)

MG Motor India dealerships have started taking bookings of the Hector Plus – Booking amount is Rs 50k

Today, the Indian arm of Chinese owned British brand has confirmed that it will be launching Hector Plus on 13th July’20. It is to be noted that the Hector Plus will be MG’s third product in the country. About a year ago, the brand had forayed into the Indian market with the MG Hector which was promoted as India’s First Internet Car.

Earlier this year, it had also launched the MG ZS EV which was company’s first electric vehicle in the country. Since launch, both, Hector and ZS EV have been doing well in their respective segments. With the launch of the Hector Plus, MG plans to further improve its dominance in the SUV market of the country.

Post launch, the Hector Plus will be competing directly with the Mahindra XUV500 and Toyota Innova Crysta. Additionally, it will be facing competition from upcoming SUVs like Tata Gravitas and 7-seater version of the Hyundai Creta. While price reveal is scheduled for 13th, Youtube channel Automotive India claims that they have got the prices. Below are leaked prices of MG Hector Plus, compared with MG Hector SUV. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Devarsh for sharing this update.

MG Hector Plus Prices (Unofficial)

Ex-sh Prices Hector Hector Plus Petrol Rs lakh Rs lakh Style MT 12.74 – Super MT 13.54 – Super MT Hybrid 14.14 – Smart MT Hybrid 15.24 – Smart AT 15.94 17 Sharp MT Hybrid 16.54 – Sharp MT – 17.7 Sharp AT 17.44 18.6 Diesel Hector Hector Plus Style MT 13.88 – Super MT 14.88 15.99 Smart MT 16.33 17.49 Sharp MT 17.73 18.99

It is to be noted here that these prices of MG Hector Plus have not been announced by the company, neither has the company confirmed that these are correct prices. MG India will reveal the prices via an online webcast on 13th July. As per the leaked prices, difference between Hector and Hector Plus prices is about Rs 1.2 lakh for respective variants.

The standard Hector provides seating space for 5, however the Hector Plus comes with seating space for 6, including two Captain seats in the second row. While MG is launching the Hector Plus in a 6-seater avatar, a 7-seater version is expected to arrive sometime later in the future. The 7-seat version will have bench seats in the middle, instead of Captain Seats.

Ahead of the launch of the Hector Plus, MG has also released the brochure of the SUV. In terms of dimensions, the Hector Plus is marginally longer than the standard Hector by 65 mm (thanks to the redone rear and front bumpers). It shares its powertrain with the Hector, which means that it will be getting 2 engine options, a 170hp 2 litre diesel and a 143hp 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor. The petrol version will also have a 48V mild hybrid variant which will be sold alongside the standard version.

Just like the Hector, the Hector Plus will pack considerable creature comfort features. It will include 55-connected car features, 10.4 inch touchscreen infotainment unit along with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, Infinity audio system, panoramic sunroof, multi-function steering wheel and much more. Safety pack will comprise of TPMS, a 360 degree camera, hill hold assist, ESC, ABS, 6 airbags and traction control.