MG Motor India is planning to launch a new top variant of the Hector Plus to rival new gen XUV500

When MG Motor launched their first car in India back in 2019, it was the talk of the auto industry for many reasons. One of them was the amount of features it offered. Easily the most feature-rich car in the segment at the time of its launch.

Today, MG has on offer Hector, Hector Plus 6 seater, ZS EV and Gloster. Next month, they will launch Hector Plus 7 seater. And now, a new report reveals, that they are going to add a new top of the line variant to Hector Plus 6 seater, called Savvy.

MG Hector Plus Savvy

Savvy variant name is on offer with Gloster currently. It is the name of the top of the line Gloster variant, which sits above the Sharp variant. In case of Hector Plus 6 seater too, the Savvy variant will sit above the current top variant, which is Sharp.

With this new Savvy trim, MG Motor will be bringing not 1, but 2 great features – one of them being first in segment. The first one will be 4×4 drive system and the second one is ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance Systems). It is the latter which, will be a first in segment feature.

ADAS features are relatively new for India, and are offered in very few cars. When MG launched Gloster, it was the first car to get such feature in the segment. And now, MG is planning to offer the same level of advanced features in a car which is an even lower segment. ADAS will allow Hector Plus automatic parking, automatic braking, cruising at same speed with maintaining safe distance, and many such features

There are reports that the next gen 2021 Mahindra XUV500, which is scheduled for launch sometime in March next year, is going to get ADAS features. It is likely that MG Hector Plus Savvy trim will be launched around the same time, if not before. Thereby, making sure that they remain at-par with the new gen XUV500 in terms of feature list.

MG Hector Savvy Features and Safety

MG Hector Savvy will be well equipped as it will sit above the current top trim. Features include a 10.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with MG in-car connectivity technology and an Infinity audio system.

It will sport a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, powered front seats, heated wing mirrors, hand free boot opening function and safety via a 360 degree camera and parking sensors at the front and rear. Safety equipment on the MG Hector 7-seater will also include a total of 6 airbags, traction control, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill hold assist, ABS and EBD.

Engine Specs

MG Hector Savvy will get powered by the same engine lineup that powers current Hector Plus. These include 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine making 143 hp power and 240 Nm and a 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 170 hp peak power and 350 Nm torque. The turbo petrol engine gets a 48V mild hybrid system for torque assist while a 6 speed manual gearbox and dual clutch automatic will also be on offer.

Where pricing is concerned, the MG Hector Savvy is likely to be priced higher than Sharp variant by around Rs.1 lakh. The 6-seater model currently retails from Rs.13.73-18.68 lakhs, ex-sh.

Source