MG Hector Plus Style Variant Discontinued – Nov 2020 Price List

MG Hector Plus rivals the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Gravitas

MG Motor has discontinued the base Style variant on its Hector Plus SUV. It will now be sold in three trim levels namely- Super, Smart and Sharp. The price range now starts at Rs 15.65 lakh for the diesel manual variant and Rs 16.65 lakh for the petrol DCT variant of the Super version.

Although the exact reason for discontinuation of Style trim hasn’t been revealed, it is speculated that low demands for the base variants might be the reason for it. Style was the base variant, that was priced at Rs 13.5 lakhs for petrol MT and Rs 14.44 lakhs for Diesel MT. Below is the new price list of MG Hector Plus for Nov 2020.

Speaking about Hector Plus, it is based on the same platform as its smaller sibling Hector. The mid-size SUV receives the same overall styling and silhouette of its smaller sibling. It still gets subtle cosmetic updates in comparison to Hector, especially at the front end. The chrome surround on front grille has been done away with. It also gets revised front and rear bumpers with a different fog lamp housing.

It also gets a pair of new LED DRLs at front. Overall dimension of the car remains similar to Hector, although it is 65mm longer than the standard 5-seat version of the SUV. This is solely due to the redefined front and rear profiles although wheelbase remains identical.

Interior Design

Inside the cabin, Hector Plus comes with new faux tan leather upholstery, a revised dash layout and AC vents with fan control for third-row passengers. Rest of the appearance is similar to its smaller sibling. The major difference, though, is that it gets a six-seat layout with the middle row equipped with two captain seats.

Equipment list on the Hector Plus remains similar to Hector which includes features such as 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, MG’s iSmart Connectivity, automatic climate control, automatic LED headlamps and much more. In terms of safety it gets six airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, “Follow-me-home” headlights and crash sensors.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Hector Plus derives its power from two engine options- a 1.5-litre petrol motor and a 2.0-litre diesel engine sourced from Fiat. The former is also available with a 48-V mild-hybrid setup in the top-spec trim. The petrol motor returns an output of 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque while the oil burner kicks out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox for the petrol unit only.