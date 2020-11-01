MG Hector Records Highest Sales Of 3,625 In Oct 2020 – Gloster Gets 2k Bookings

Thanks to the Hector SUV, MG Motor has managed to post their highest ever monthly sales in the country till date

MG Motor India reports highest-ever monthly retail sales for the MG Hector and Hector Plus at 3,625 units in October 2020. In October 2019, total 3,536 units of MG Hector were reported sold. Total retail sales for the month is reported at 3,750 units at 6 percent growth. MG ZS EV sales is reported 125 units in October 2020. Hector, the manufacturer’s flagship, continues to grow and contributes to the major chunk of brand sales.

Sales grew 50 percent, up from 2,410 MG Hector units sold in September 2020. Total MoM sales growth is reported at 48 percent from September 2020 when 2,537 units were sold. Last year this time, the manufacturer only sold MG Hector here.

Currently, the company sells Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV. In building an EV landscape, MG Motor India is working on a public EV charging station network for a 5-way charging ecosystem. It already operates 10 super fast 50kW charging stations at select dealerships in major cities.

The recently launched MG Gloster has recd 2,000 bookings at its initial launch price. MG Motor India operates in select segments now, all UVs. In fact, Hector sales has led segment sales since launch, and it will be interesting to see what portion of the L1 Premium SUV segment Gloster captures.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “With festive demand, we have registered 48% growth vis-à-vis last month. We expect continued traction because of Diwali in November and are ramping up supplies to cater to the increasing demand. There has been a good response for GLOSTER which has crossed 2,000 bookings at its initial launch price.”

In ensuring a sales avenues are wide-ranging, the company is already offering a range of finance offers, lease options through associations, and has already introduced its used car platform. This multi faceted approach ensures the best possible buying options for its ever growing vehicle range.

With sales having gained pace in October, the manufacturer is hopeful about market activity in November too, as the ongoing festive season continues. Being a period of improved sales, manufacturers usually depend on Q4 sales to pack in a punch.

But with business in 2020 hang taken a hit owing to Covid-19 pandemic related lockdown and phase-wise restarting of business, it’ll be safe to say, quarter sales will do nothing in terms of yearly sales recover or last quarter sales boost. In ensuring safe business protocols, MG Motor India uses its contact-free technology suite ‘Shield+’ to improve customer experience in the current normal.