MG Hector Shine CVT Automatic Launch Price Rs 15.72 L – First Look Walkaround

MG Hector rivals other mid-size SUVs such as Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500 and lower-end trims of Jeep Compass

After launching a new seven-seater variant of the top-spec Savvy trim of Gloster, MG Motor has introduced a new mid-spec trim of Hector called Shine. Offered at a starting price of Rs. 14.52 lakhs (ex-showroom), the new Shine trim is slotted between Smart and Style trims. Prices of all Hector variants were recently increased.

In total, MG now offers the mid-size SUV in five trims with Style as the base trim and Sharp as the top-spec trim. It is to be noted that the company recently updated the Hector lineup earlier this year with a mild facelift. Hector Shine CVT is priced at Rs 15.72 lakh, while Hector diesel Shine is priced at Rs 16.5 lakh, ex-sh.

Manufacturers in recent months have been coming out with new more affordable trims of their models in order to counter the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage across the globe. This enables them to continue with production and sales of their models and consumers get the option of an affordable option to choose from rather than having to wait very long for a fully loaded trim.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “Hector’s second anniversary in India is a perfect occasion to further strengthen it’s portfolio. The addition of the Shine variant braces Hector family range which now comprises five variants and gives customers the power of choice. This is an opportunity to welcome new members to the MG family.” Below is a first look video of the new MG Hector Shine variant.

Features Deleted & Retained

Hector Shine gets a single-pane electric sunroof instead of a panoramic sunroof offered in higher trims. It also misses out on embedded sim technology called i-Smart which encompasses a range of connected car features such as Geo Fencing, Real-Time Vehicle Tracking, Find My Car Location, Smart Access Card Entry, Voice Activated Commands and more.

Other niceties such as Wifi connectivity, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System and wireless phone charging have also been left out of this variant. However, Hector Shine offers other features such as engine start/stop button, fabric seats with headrest, instrument console with analog displays for speed and engine rpm with MID in center – similar to the one seen on the Smart trim.

More importantly, it will also offer a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety kit on offer includes features like multiple airbags, rear parking camera etc.

Engine, Transmission Options

Powertrain options remain the same on the newly added trim. It gets powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine or a 2.0-litre Multijet diesel unit. The former kicks out 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. Both units are coupled with a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. Options of a CVT automatic gearbox is on offer with the petrol variant. Interestingly, the addition of Hector Shine trim brings down the entry price of Hector automatic range by about Rs 1.3 lakh, ex-sh.