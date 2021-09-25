MG Hector Super Discontinued – Savvy Variant Launch Exp. In 2022

MG Hector is now offered in four trims of Style, Shine, Smart, and Sharp – Price ranges from Rs 13.5 lakh to Rs 19.4 lakh, ex-sh

MG Motor India had launched the Hector mid-size SUV in 2019. It received its first facelift update earlier this year and the company introduced a new Shine trim in August 2021. The Shine trim which was launched to celebrate 2 years of the Hector in India was positioned between the Super and Smart trims. This meant that the MG Hector was offered in 5 variants of Style, Super, Shine, Smart and Sharp.

Hector Variant Lineup re-jigged

In a new development, MG Motor has discontinued the Super variant of MG Hector which was available in petrol and diesel engine options but mated only to a 6 speed manual transmission. The Super trim also received features that included a 10.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED head and tail lamps, keyless entry, cruise control and rear AC vents and sported safety equipment among which were front and rear parking sensors, reverse parking camera, dual front airbags and traction control besides ABS, EBD and ESO. It was priced from Rs 14.17-16 lakh.

Following the discontinuation of the Super trim from Hector lineup, the Shine variant is now second to base Style trim but price difference is over Rs 1 lakh. On board features include chrome finished door handles, push button start/stop feature, keyless entry via a smart key and electric parking brake. It also receives telescopic steering and a single pane sunroof over and above the features available on the Super trim though offered at a premium of Rs 35,000-50,000 over the latter.

Engine specs on Hector Shine includes a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine making 143 hp power and a 2.0 liter diesel engine offering 170 hp power mated to a 6 speed manual transmission. The petrol engine also gets a CVT option. Take a look at the new MG Hector Shine variant in the video below by The Automotives Cafe.

As on date, MG Motor India retails Hector, Hector Plus, Gloster and ZS EV. The Hector range of SUVs are their best-sellers, as the company dispatched 3,276 units last month MG Hector continues to rival Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass and also takes on higher variants of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Level-2 ADAS technology

MG Motor now gears up for the launch of Astor SUV this festive season. This will be the first car in its segment to Level-2 ADAS technology and feature a new AI voice assistant. In fact, MG Motor was the first to provide ADAS in India. It made its debut on the Gloster, which is their flagship SUV that rival the Toyota Fortuner.

Now, MG will launch ADAS enabled features with their compact SUV Astor. It will be the first time that ADAS features will be on offer in the segment. Once launched, the MG Astor will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq in India.

Level 2 ADAS comes in with a forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, intelligent headlamps, lane keep assist, etc. MG is also expected to add ADAS enabled features on board the Hector in the near future.

Hector SUV on sale in select overseas markets have already received the ADAS update. Hector ADAS variant will sit on top of the lineup, and is expected to be called Hector Savvy. Launch of new Hector Savvy is expected in early 2022.