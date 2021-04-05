MG Hector Twins Overtake Tata Harrier, Safari In March 2021 Sales

MG Hector and Hector Plus are direct rivals to Tata Motors’ Harrier and Safari in the segment

The Indian auto sector has seen great revival after last year’s slow down. The COVID-19 pandemic may have started off with some adverse impact, but latest sales figures tell another story. Sales figure over the past 2-3 months indicate that though sales were tepid for the first 6 months of the outbreak, the preference for personal mobility has brought in more positive results.

The SUV segment is where all the action takes place. The Hyundai Creta may have topped in segment in terms of sales but the Tata Harrier and Safari along with the MG Hector and Hector Plus have also seen increased demand.

Hector, Harrier and Safari Sales

Total sales of the Tata and MG Motor stalwarts stood at 9,152 units in March 2021. This was a 23.69 percent MoM growth over 7,399 units or 1,752 units sold in Feb 21. The difference between the Tata and MG Motor SUV sales stood at just 75 units in Feb 21 increasing to 288 units in the past month.

Harrier sales saw a 12.51 percent increase from 2,030 units in Feb 21 to 2,284 units in March 21 while the recently launched 2021 Tata Safari claimed sales of 1,707 units in Feb 21 increasing 25.83 percent to 2,148 units in March 21.

This took total Harrier and Safari sales to 4,432 units in March 21 up 18.60 percent as against 3,737 units sold in the previous month. It was the demand seen by these two models that caused the company to finish as the third most sold carmaker in March 2021 with a 422 percent YoY sales growth. 2021 MG Hector and Hector Plus (6/7-seater SUVs) saw total sales of 4,720 units in March 21, an increase by 28.89 percent over 3,662 units sold in Feb 21.

MG Motor has increased prices of the Hector and Hector Plus from 1st April 2021. The 6 seater Hector is priced in a range of Rs. 13.35-19.43 lakhs and the Hector Plus carries a price tag from Rs.17.50-19.61 lakhs.

Tata Harrier starts from Rs.13.99 lakhs going up to Rs.20.45 lakh. The new Tata Safari, also presented as a 6 or 7 seater, is however, in a slightly higher price bracket, starting off at Rs 14.70 lakhs with its top spec top-end Adventure Edition at Rs. 21.46 lakhs.

MG Hector Features

The latest version of the MG Hector comes in with features such as Hinglish – Hindi and English voice commands, iSMART connected car technology, front and rear USB charging points, wireless charging and ventilated seating. It also gets rear AC vents, tilt adjustable steering, rear wiper and washer and keyless entry.