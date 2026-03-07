MG India Launch Plans – IM6 SUV (XUV7XO Rival) in 2026, Creta Rival in 2027

After the strong market response to Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India has begun expanding its product strategy in India with a mix of premium EVs, hybrids and new ICE models. The company recently introduced its MG Select premium dealer network, along with two flagship products – the MG Cyberster and the MG M9.

Going forward, MG’s India lineup is expected to expand further with multiple new models. These include the IM6 premium performance electric SUV under the MG Select network, a plug-in hybrid SUV based on Wuling Starlight, and a new midsize SUV to replace Astor and ZS EV in the coming years. Let’s take a closer look at what MG could bring to India next.

MG IM6 Premium Performance Electric SUV

As part of MG’s new product offensive, we are expected to get a new premium performance electric SUV via the MG Select dealership. We’re talking about the IM6, which was showcased at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. IM (Intelligent Mobility) is a SAIC brand, just like MG Motor and it is expected to be positioned below M9 at around Rs 60 lakh price point to be launched in 2026.

There’s a 26.3-inch wide display and a 10.5-inch portrait display on the inside, LED lighting, LiDAR-based ADAS, aerodynamic body and more. The 800V architecture battery pack offers capacity up to 100 kWh with up to 778 bhp and 802 Nm in dual motor AWD config, while promising up to 555 km of range and a 0-100 km/h sprint of up to 3.4 seconds.

XUV7XO, XEV 9S Rival – Starlight 560 SUV

Another MG NEV to be launched in 2026 is said to a plug-in Hybrid vehicle and testing for the same has already commenced. We’re talking about Starlight 560 SUV, which is available in both 5-seater and 7-seater configs, powered by both a plug-in Hybrid and a pure electric powertrains. Internally codenamed 520, this upcoming SUV is said to rival Mahindra XUV7XO, XEV 9S along with Tata Harrier and Harrier EV, among others.

Starlight 560 measures around 4,745 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width, 1,755 mm in height and has a 2,810 mm long wheelbase. The 1.5L Petrol engine is mated to a 20.5 kWh battery pack and an electric motor, which is good enough for 100 km worth of pure electric range. Starlight EV comes with 56.7 kWh battery and a range of about 500 km on a single charge. Launch is likely by 2026 end.

Creta, Sierra Rival – Launch in 2027

While Windsor EV has been a smash hit for the company, ZS EV and its ICE counterpart, Astor have not given similar success. JSW MG Motor India is set to phase both these vehicles put in the coming years, replacing them with new offerings which could be based on MG One SUV sold globally.

MG is said to offer this vehicle in both ICE and EV versions, which will take on their respective rivals. Both versions could be based on the SIGMA platform from SAIC Motor. The ICE version will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris and others, while EV version will lock horns with Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV and others. Launch is likely to happen in 2027.

