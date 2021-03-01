MG Motor Records Highest Ever Sales In Feb 2021 – Hector, Gloster, ZS EV

MG Motor India reports its highest ever sales at over 4.3k units in February 2021

MG Motor India reports retail sales for February 2021 at 4,329 units. It’s highest ever sales. Momentum encouraged MG to report its highest-ever production, bookings and sales.

The company reports momentum for all three of its cars – Hector, ZS EV and Gloster with growing demand for its MY2021 range of vehicles. This is evident in its highest-ever retail sales since the company opened shop here. YoY Feb sales growth is reported at a phenomenal 215 percent.

MG sales in 2021

Sales in Feb 2020 was reported at 1,376 units. Volume gain in Feb 21 stood at just under 3k units at 2,953 units. Sales in January 2021 was reported at 3,602 units. MoM volume gain stood at 727 units at 20.18 percent growth.

MY 2021 MG ZS EV features a new HT battery. The manufacturer confirms 350 orders for February 2021, which has more than doubled from what the company had reported in January 2021.

2021 MG Hector CVT

MG recently launched the all-new Hector 2021 CVT option, Champagne Black interior, Dual Tone Exterior, and a host of other features. In February, Gloster production increased gradually despite supply chain challenges.

Last week, the auto manufacturer reported the production milestone of the 50,000th Hector at its Vadodara plant, Gujarat. The company operates a sole plant in India at present. When setting foot in India, the company took over the then GM plant at Halol as the automaker stopped business in India.

Rakesh Sidana, Director – Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The higher sales of 2021 product lines are very encouraging. We also expect the EV trend to accelerate with our charging infrastructure now available across more cities. The growth momentum is expected to continue in March, and we are working at the back-end to try and reduce the waiting period for our customers.”

It’s CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility endeavour sees the manufacturer focus on across-the-board ‘experiences’. Being a new manufacturer here meant MG has had to introduce tech and features that have helped build brand value, recall and a strong customer base. Being present in only a handful of segments has allowed the manufacturer to command a strong place in these segments.

Of these, Hector sales has been a dominating presence, not just for the manufacturer but also in the segment. The SUV has given MG a strong footing in India, and will go a long way in helping brand growth in India as the company introduces newer cars.