MG Intelligent CUV Spied – India’s First Crossover Utility Vehicle Launch Soon

Where product positioning is concerned, JSW MG Motor is pitting their upcoming premium EV as an ‘Intelligent CUV’

JSW MG Motor JV has announced a product offensive in India and aims to populate its portfolio with intelligent NEVs (New Energy Vehicles). The company intends to recreate the Maruti moment in India with at least 1 new vehicle launch every three to six months. First of these vehicles from MG is termed as an ‘Intelligent CUV’ as seen with the recent spy shots.

MG Intelligent CUV Spied – What is a CUV?

The company’s electric portfolio in India is currently populated with Comet EV at the lower end of the spectrum, followed by ZS EV. MG seems to be eying the premium electric vehicle segment and is developing India’s India’s first ‘Intelligent CUV’.

The same term has been spotted on the side of the company’s upcoming premium electric vehicle test mule. MG is positioning their upcoming electric vehicle as an Intelligent CUV. Where CUV stands for Crossover Utility Vehicle.

Considering that MG has begun to use its marketing terms and looking at increasing frequency of test mule sightings, one can speculate that the launch is nearing. Say, around the festive season, perhaps? MG intends to redefine premium electric vehicle experience in India with their upcoming Intelligent CUV.

What to expect?

Looking at the test mule, MG has taken greater strides to cover it up with camouflage. Even the wheels get camouflage to hide its aero design. This upcoming electric vehicle is likely to take the ‘Excelor EV’ name that has been recently trademarked.

Where design is concerned, this vehicle looks like it is a large hatchback. However, the company might incorporate a few crossover elements with this vehicle to fit into the Indian market. Length could be between 4.3m and 4.5m and we should expect a lot of space on the inside.

Looking at the silhouette, MG Intelligent CUV has a large glass area all-around and the front windshield is steeply raked for better aerodynamics. There are quarter glasses at the front and rear for better visibility too. Owing to its premium positioning, there will be a large panoramic sunroof as well.

On the inside, we can expect soft-touch materials and good overall fit and finish, in typical MG fashion. A large free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen, fully digital instrument screen, minimal centre console, electronic parking brake, circular steering control pods, circular rear AC vents, and others are spotted attributes.

Where powertrains are concerned, MG Intelligent CUV may be powered by the same battery and motor as MG ZS EV. This means around 50 kWh battery with around 500 km promised range and a 175 bhp and 280 Nm single motor, driving the front wheels. There is a good probability that MG might launch their upcoming Intelligent CUV around the festive season.