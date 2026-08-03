MG M9 and Cyberster Couture Edition Launch Price Rs 84.94 L and Rs 87.49 L

Only 50 units of each model will be offered, featuring bespoke design elements by couturier Gaurav Gupta

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Couture Editions of its flagship luxury EVs under the MG SELECT brand. The MG M9 Couture Edition has been priced at Rs 84.94 lakh, while the MG Cyberster Couture Edition costs Rs 87.49 lakh (both ex-showroom).

Created in collaboration with internationally acclaimed fashion designer Gaurav Gupta, the limited-run editions feature exclusive design elements inspired by the designer’s couture creations. Bookings are now open, with deliveries scheduled to commence from August 10, 2026.

Limited to just 50 units each

The special editions carry Gupta’s signature Serpent Infinity motif, a recurring element in his fashion collections symbolising continuity, transformation and strength. According to MG, the motif has been incorporated into the vehicles through hand-finished detailing, embroidery-inspired craftsmanship and tonal design elements intended to create a distinctive visual identity.

The collaboration first debuted earlier this year when MG showcased a specially styled Cyberster during the opening of Gaurav Gupta’s menswear flagship store in New Delhi. More recently, the two Couture Edition models were officially unveiled during Gupta’s ‘Light Song’ couture showcase held in Mumbai, where MG SELECT served as the event’s official automobile partner.

Exclusive to MG SELECT

Both Couture Editions will be available exclusively through MG SELECT Experience Centres across 14 cities. MG has confirmed that production will be limited to 50 units each for the M9 and Cyberster, making them among the rarest offerings in its Indian portfolio. Bookings have commenced through MG SELECT dealerships and the company’s official website.

Commenting on the launch, Milind Shah, Head of MG SELECT, said the Cyberster and M9 have already witnessed strong demand in their respective segments, and the Couture Editions further enhance their exclusivity by combining luxury mobility with bespoke design. Designer Gaurav Gupta added that the collaboration demonstrates how principles of couture such as craftsmanship, precision and emotional storytelling can extend beyond fashion into automotive design.

Builds On MG’s Growing Premium EV Momentum

The launch of the Couture Editions comes at a time when JSW MG Motor India is witnessing strong growth in the Indian market. The company recently reported its highest-ever monthly wholesales of 8,158 units in July 2026, marking the second consecutive month of record sales. EVs accounted for more than 80% of the company’s total dispatches, underlining MG’s growing dominance in the electric vehicle space.

The special editions also build on the encouraging initial response received by both models following their launch in July 2025. During the July-December 2025 period, MG sold approximately 900 units of M9 and around 500 units of Cyberster in India. While 2026 model-wise sales figures are not available, the company appears to be capitalising on the popularity of both premium EVs by introducing these limited-run Couture Editions.