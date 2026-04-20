MG M9 and Cyberster Price Hike April 2026 Up To Rs 5 Lakh – Details

After the massive success of Windsor EV, JSW MG Motor India set out towards their next phase of India operations with MG Select premium dealerships. These premium dealerships only accommodate MG’s luxury and premium offerings like M9 MPV and Cyberster sportscar. For the month of April 2026, there is a price hike on these vehicles. Let’s take a closer look.

MG M9 and Cyberster Price Hike

Both MG M9 and Cyberster have been subjected to this price hike for the month of April 2026. However, they don’t get equal price hikes, though. Starting with MG M9, it gets the highest price hike of the two, at Rs 5 lakh (Ex-sh). This takes MG M9 Presidential Limousine’s sticker price to Rs 75.9 lakh (Ex-sh).

It is currently offered in just one trim in India called ‘Presidential Limousine’. It rivals other premium MPVs in the country like Kia Carnival at the lower end and Toyota Vellfire, Mercedes-Benz V-Class and Lexus LM at the higher end of the spectrum. The most logical rival continues to be Kia Carnival, which is currently priced at Rs 59.42 lakh (Ex-sh).

MG Cyberster, on the other hand, gets a price hike of around Rs 2.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for the month of April 2026. It used to cost Rs 74.99 lakh (Ex-sh) and with this price hike, it is now priced at Rs Rs 77.49 lakh (Ex-sh). Just like MG M9, Cyberster is also offered in just one variant, which comes with dual motor AWD configuration capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Currently, MG Cyberster does not have any real rivals in the country at that price point and with that performance caliber, making it a deal of the century for Indian automotive enthusiasts. It promises a range of 580 km on a single charge from its 77 kWh battery pack. Lamborghini-like Scissor doors and convertible roof remain its biggest highlights.

What Next?

JSW MG Motor India has not revealed a concrete reason for this price hike, but increasing input costs could be primarily attributed. This price hike to MG Select offerings follow the price hike announced for their mainstream portfolio sold via regular MG dealerships. This price hike for MG’s mainstream lineup also came into effect in April 2026.

MG Motor is set to launch the Majestor SUV any time now, which will replace the current Gloster SUV to take on India’s celebrated large SUV, the Toyota Fortuner. Media drives are currently underway. Soon, MG is poised to launch iM6 premium electric SUV and then Starlight 560 based PHEV SUV in the country too.