MG M9 Electric Limousine Bookings Open At Rs 51k – The Presidential Experience

JSW MG Motor India has officially opened bookings for its ultra-luxurious all-electric limousine, the MG M9, under its premium channel MG SELECT. At a booking amount of Rs 51,000, customers can pre-reserve this new-age luxury vehicle via the official MG SELECT website.

Presidential Comfort and Opulence

Dubbed as the ‘Presidential Limousine’, the MG M9 is engineered to offer first-class comfort and advanced features. Highlights include Presidential Seats with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage modes, ventilation, and heating. Enhancing cabin ambiance is a 64-colour ambient lighting system, 12-speaker premium sound setup, and a dual yacht-style panoramic sunroof. Customers can opt for pure black or cognac brown interiors, further elevating the sense of indulgence.

MG SELECT’s interim head, Milind Shah, remarked, “The MG M9 is a new age car crafted for discerning customers seeking an elevated experience of being chauffeured. As the longest and widest in the segment, it offers luxury of space, comfort and convenience, redefining what a Presidential Limousine can be.”

Performance, Range & Dimensions

MG M9 is offered in a fully electric format and comes equipped with a 90kWh lithium battery, paired with a front-wheel-drive motor producing 245 hp and 350 Nm. It offers a WLTP-certified range of 430 km. With support for fast charging, the battery can go from 30% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The limousine is built on a substantial footprint, measuring 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, and 1,840 mm in height, with a long 3,200 mm wheelbase, ensuring ample space across all three rows. The M9 will be available in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Safety and Tech Highlights

Loaded with advanced features, the MG M9 gets Level 2 ADAS, 7 airbags, 360-degree camera, electronic stability control, parking sensors, fold-out ottoman seats, rear entertainment screens, and 3-zone climate control. A floating central console and a panoramic rear sunroof complete the premium interior experience.

Showcased earlier at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, the MG M9 will be sold exclusively via MG SELECT Premium outlets. Deliveries are expected to begin in coming weeks. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Kia EV9, Toyota Vellfire, and Lexus LM. Price estimates suggest a range of Rs 65-70 lakh (ex-showroom).