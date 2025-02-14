MG M9 Electric MPV, Cyberster Spied Undisguised – Launch Soon

After establishing a firm domination in electric vehicle space, JSW MG Motor India is expanding its portfolio to include luxury vehicles sold under a new dealership vertical called MG Select. The first of these vehicles to be sold via MG Select dealerships include Cyberster and M9. Ahead of launch, M9 electric MPV has been spied without camouflage.

MG M9 Electric MPV Spied

At the Auto Expo 2025, JSW MG Motor India showcased a few luxury vehicles. These include Cyberster electric sportscar and M9 electric MPV. Both these vehicles are slated to launch in India. M9 electric MPV has a lot of road presence owing to its sheer size. It is likely to grab the attention of chauffeur-driven audience in India.

Speaking of size, MG M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, 1,840 mm in height and has a 3,200 mm long wheelbase. The long wheelbase ensures a lot of room on the inside, which should be enough to cater to the 2nd-row occupants. M9 exudes a stately appeal too, as seen in the video by Automobile With Bruce.

Both MG Cyberster and MG M9 are spotted together in this video and they are likely to be launched alongside via MG Select exclusive showrooms. External design highlights include vertically arranged LED headlights, sleek LED DRLs on top, aerodynamically shaped wheels, massive LED tail light signature, sliding rear doors and more.

The main highlight of MG M9 is its interiors, especially in the 2nd row, which are the most important seats in this vehicle. It delivers a lot of space with its individual captain seats that has a dedicated calf rest for ultimate comfort. There are twin sunroof, massaging seats, ventilated seats, 3-zone climate control, ambient lighting, level-2 ADAS and more.

Sold via MG Select showrooms

MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh battery and the company promises around 430 km of range on a single charge. Because it is a luxury MPV, there’s less performance as comfort is the mantra here. Hence, we only get a single electric motor with 244 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. This platform also supports 125 kW DC fast charging as well.

Both Cyberster and M9 will be launched soon via the MG Select exclusive dealerships. MG has announced 12 dealer partners as of now, who will open 14 MG Select experience centres across 13 major cities. Mumbai, Thane, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Chandigarh and Surat are the recipients.