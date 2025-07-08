MG M9 Electric MPV Rear Seat Experience – The Game Of Thrones!

In India, many OEMs have boarded the luxury MPV train with stark examples being the now discontinued Mercedes-Benz V-Class, Kia Carnival, Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM. There’s a new challenger in this segment, one that comes with electrifying performance and promises over the top luxury.

Of course, we’re talking about the new MG M9 electric luxury MPV, which is the maiden vehicle to be offered through MG Select dealerships and experience centres by JSW MG Motor India. We experienced the MG M9 in Goa at the national media drive and in this post, we will only express about the rear seat experience and our opinions as to just how luxurious MG M9’s rear seats are.

MG M9 Electric MPV Rear Seat Experience

You must be familiar with a popular show on HBO called Game Of Thrones. While this is a fictional and mythological fantasy TV show, there is a Game Of Thrones happening in the automotive world. One where the elite executives are slowly transgressing from full-size sedans to luxurious MPVs for that ultimate comfort and relaxation.

MG M9 electric MPV aims to offer the best possible experience to these chauffeur-driven elites, who are already spoiled with a few options. Where rear-seat experience is concerned, we MG M9 offers a nice blend of space and comfort, along with exquisite luxury, over the top technology, equipment, features and creature comforts.

Rear seat experience of MG M9 starts with the powered sliding rear doors which can be triggered by request sensors on the handle or the key. Helping you to climb inside are a robust built-in step on door sill and a long grab handle. M9 is a tall vehicle and scooting into the seat after hopping in is like a cakewalk.

Feature Fest

Once on M9’s rear seat, one can’t help but notice the amount of vehicular controls that can be accessed from here. Some of these include rear auto climate control with dedicated blower, front and rear panoramic sunroof with an electric blind, rear theatre lights, electrically sliding doors, front passenger seat with the help of electric Boss Mode and more.

These individual rear thrones are stupendously comfortable with all the support and plushness one could ask for. Both rear occupants get dedicated window blinds and these windows can go all the way down as well. Occupants are spoiled with a rear panoramic sunroof, dedicated AC vents and infotainment screens that get smartphone linking, music and AUX in along with a host of Android apps including Google Chrome and Youtube.

The outer-end armrest gets a sliding function and below it, we have a retractable cupholder that can accommodate multiple bottle diameters. Inner-end armrest can be opened to reveal a tissue paper dispenser and a dedicated stowaway for these tissues along with Type-A and Type-C USB posts. To access 3rd row seats, one can just walk between 2nd row seats and 3rd row occupants get dedicated Type-A ports, AC vents and other amenities.

A King’s Throne

2nd row seats are easily the most important ones here and they are electrically operated, heated (3 levels), cooled (3 levels) and even offer 8 massage functions including Pulse, Wave, Walk, Single, Comfort, Butterfly, Waist and Snake. These massaging functions come in handy during the commute back home after a long day of work.

All seat settings and most vehicular settings are crammed into a dedicated display present below the sliding armrest of both 2nd row seats. Using this screen, 2nd row captain chairs can be electrically operated to the full extent to move it front, back, sides and recline along with lumbar support, headrest position and the position of powered calf support which can be extended too.

If you don’t want to fiddle with individual seat settings, there is a memory function too, which is just convenient. MG has also crammed in Extend function that automatically brings it to a relaxed position and there is even a Sleep Comfort button that will recline and allow you to sleep as well. The same screen controls front passenger window, both rear windows, front sunroof, rear sunroof, rear auto climate control and a host of other vehicular functions.

Then comes the Scenario Centre that bundles seat ventilation, seat position, window and sunroof positions into four scenarios. These are Summer Cool, Winter Warm, Rest Moment and Fresh & Comfort. All these scenarios are completely customisable and with the press of one scenario, it will adjust all set parameters on its own, which is a smart feature.

Plush Luxury

2nd row experience on MG M9 electric luxury MPV is not just limited to features, gizmos and comfort factor. MG has taken care of luxury too. The company is using soft leather on the seats and a mix of Alcantara thrown in for good measure. The same treatment extends to rear door pads as well.

There’s soft touch plastics almost everywhere, complemented by gloss Black elements and brushed Aluminium elements. MG has worked on sound insulation of M9 from outside elements. When moving, there’s almost nothing that filters through M9’s well insulated cabin. Wind noise, tyre noise and road noise are very well contained.

All in all, MG M9 offers one of the best rear-seat experiences in the luxury MPV business and it all depends on MG M9’s pricing, which is still under wraps. We will say, MG M9’s Game for the Throne is quite strong. We would encourage prospective buyers to test the MG M9 before considering any imported luxury vehicle in India.