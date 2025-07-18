MG M9 Launch On July 21 – Presidential Palace on Wheels

Expected to be priced at around Rs 70 lakh, the MG M9 electric MPV will take on rivals such as Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire

Having established a strong presence in the mainstream segment, MG Motor is now setting its sights on the luxury automotive space in India. MG’s luxury cars will be sold via the brand’s premium retail network called ‘MG Select’. Pre-bookings are currently open for the MG M9 electric MPV and the Cyberster, a two-door electric roadster.

MG M9 launch date, expected price

MG will launch the MG M9 in India on 21st July. The Cyberster is also expected to be launched in July. MG M9 will be India’s first all-electric luxury MPV, expected to be offered at a starting price of around Rs 70 lakh. In comparison, the Kia Carnival is available at Rs 63.91 lakh. Toyota Vellfire is offered in the range of Rs 1.22 crore to Rs 1.32 crore.

It is expected that MG M9 will be imported into India as CKD (completely knocked down) or SKD (semi-knocked down) units and assembled locally at MG’s facility in Halol, Gujarat. This aligns with MG’s ‘Make in India’ focus and also reduces import duties. In comparison, rival Toyota Vellfire is imported into India as CBU units.

MG M9 – Design, features

Thanks to its large dimensions, the MG M9 has a commanding road presence. The luxury electric MPV is 5,200 mm long, 2,000 mm wide, 1,800 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 3,200 mm. MG M9 is thus larger than both the Carnival and Vellfire. Some of the key exterior highlights of MG M9 include split LED headlights, a prominent trapezoidal grille and waterfall-style rear integrated LED tail light.

USPs include 19-inch self-healing tyres with ContiSeal technology. This automatically seals punctures, ensuring worry-free rides. Interiors of MG M9 offer an extensive range of premium features. Second-row captain seats, branded as ‘Presidential Seats’ by MG, offer a blend of advanced technology and opulence.

Some of the key highlights include a first-in-segment 16-way adjustability, heating and ventilation and 8 massage modes. The presidential seats also have reclining function, lumbar support, adjustable headrest and powered ottoman. All controls can be accessed via the conveniently located armrest touchscreen.

MG M9 has a large panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, premium JBL sound system with 13 speakers and multi-zone climate control. Other highlights include a 12.30-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch instrument cluster, first-in-segment digital display IRVM and PM 2.5 air filter. Just like the spacious interiors, MG M9 offers up to 1720 litres of boot space with the third row folded. There’s a 55-litre frunk as well for added convenience.

MG M9 – Performance, safety

A high-performance electric motor powers the MG M9, generating 245 PS and 350 Nm. The MPV uses a 90-kWh NMC battery with aluminium casing for enhanced safety. Claimed range of the MG M9 is 548 km. With an AC fast charger, MG M9 can achieve 0-100% in around 9.5 hours. With DC super-fast chargers (160 kW), charging time is around 90 minutes.

MG M9 is built like a fortress, offering optimal safety for all passengers. In Euro NCAP and ANCAP, the MG M9 has received 5-star ratings. The body is crafted with high strength and ultra-high strength steel. The MPV has 9-airbags and comes with a comprehensive range of ADAS features.