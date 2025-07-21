MG M9 Presidential Limo Launch Price Rs 69.9 L – 90 kWh, 548km Range

JSW MG Motor India has launched the all-new MG M9 electric MPV in the country, positioning it as a high-tech and feature-rich alternative to the Toyota Vellfire. Priced at Rs 69.9 lakh (ex-showroom), the M9 comes in a single, fully-loaded ‘Presidential Limousine’ variant. With its focus on luxury, comfort, and advanced in-cabin technology for both front and rear passengers, the MG M9 sets a new benchmark in the premium electric MPV segment, offering more features and modern amenities than traditional luxury MPVs — and at a more compelling price point.

MG M9 Launch Price

Sold through their new premium ‘MG Select’ dealerships, MG M9 has immense potential to disrupt the luxurious MPV segment. Priced at Rs 69.9 lakh (Ex-sh), MG M9 Presidential Limousine is among the most affordable too, if you consider the fact that it attracts little to no state-level RTO taxes.

There are three exterior colour options – Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black and Concrete Grey. MG M9 will be sold exclusively via their MG Select premium dealerships which aim to offer a luxurious purchasing and ownership experience to buyers. Prospective buyers can pay Rs 1 lakh to reserve an MG M9 and deliveries will start from August 10th, 2025.

On the outside, MG M9 bears a stately appeal, especially with the Metal Black colour. There are eyebrow-like LED DRLs on top and vertically arranged LED headlights below and a large and imposing LED tail light signature along with 18-inch alloy wheels. On the inside, there is a minimalist theme and all of the attention is diverted towards the rear seats, or thrones, we would say.

Headline features include Presidential Seats with 16-way electric adjustment, heated, cooled and massaging seats with 8 settings. MG has introduced Scenarios that will bind seat controls, temperature controls and even vehicular functions and settings. Almost all of vehicular functions, climate functions and seat functions can be controlled by Intelligent Arm Rest screen.

MG M9 is powered by a 90 kWh NMC battery pack with a claimed range of 548 km on a single charge. This battery powers a single electric motor that is rated at 245 PS of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Battery gets a lifetime warranty, while the vehicle gets 3-year / Unlimited km warranty. There’s DC fast charging, 11 kW AC wall box charger and a 3.3 kW portable AC charger.

Statement from JSW MG Motor India

Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The MG M9 marks a new era, reflecting India’s growing demand for luxury and sustainable innovation in automotive. Crafted as a symbol of prestige and technological prowess, the MG M9 blends avant-garde design, advanced electric performance, and the finest features for India’s rising aspirations.”

“With the MG M9, we have created more than a luxury limousine—we have curated a serene, opulent, and responsible journey for discerning individuals. Every mile in the M9 is an invitation to experience refined comfort, uncompromising sustainability, and effortless elegance.”