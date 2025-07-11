MG M9 Presidential Limousine First Drive Review – Stately Affair!

Being the maiden vehicle of the new MG Select premium dealerships, MG M9 Presidential Limousine is quite a special vehicle for JSW MG Motor India. This is the most electrifying (quite literally) newcomer in the coveted luxury MPV segment in India where we have Kia Carnival at the lower end, followed by Toyota Vellfire in the middle and Lexus LM at the top.

While pricing is yet to be revealed, expectations suggest MG will knock it out of the park. We experienced this majestic new chauffeur-driven vehicle from MG at the national media drive in Goa. After driving it and being driven in it, this is what we think of MG M9 Presidential Limousine, which is the newest and the only electric offering in the ‘Game Of Thrones’ within the automotive world.

MG M9 First Drive Review – Imposing Design

For the national media drive of MG M9 Presidential Limousine, JSW MG Motor India arranged a Presidential Experience to set us up in the mindset of a prospective buyer. One that is on the lookout for a luxurious vehicle in India to be driven in, rather than being the one to drive. One that prioritises space and comfort of an MPV, something that an executive sedan just cannot offer.

To meet the criterias, it has to look right, it has to feel right and it has to drive right, offering best possible luxury and a surreal experience. Dimensionally, MG M9 measures 5,270 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width, 1,840 mm in height and packs a 3,200 mm long wheelbase. This makes it the longest and the widest among its aforementioned rivals and it packs the longest wheelbase too. It is slightly shorter than Japanese offerings, but not short in any way.

At 182 cm, I am considered a tall Indian and MG M9 is taller than me. This radiates a dominating presence and a stately look. Speaking of looks, we would position it between the Japanese offerings and the SUV-ish Kia Carnival. Best thing about the MG M9’s design is that it does not look very busy. MG has kept it understated, yet asserting an imposing appeal. Especially in the Black shade MG is offering.

Front fascia gets split headlight design with horizontally laid-out LED DRLs on top and vertically laid out LED projector headlamp assembly. Front bumper gets massive splitter-like design elements, elegantly highlighted by chrome accents. Other chrome highlights include front quarter panels, near the door sills, door handles, the flowing window line and the prominent rear bumper. Rear LED tail light signature does a good job of accentuating width and height. Boot space is decent, considering this is not meant for Grand Touring and even the frunk is quite spacious.

Scrumptious Interiors

MG M9 Presidential Limousine is all about its interiors and it doesn’t disappoint one bit. It is a lovely place to be, both in the front and rear seats. Even the third row passengers are well taken care of too, with dome lighting, dedicated AC vents, USB charging ports and reclining seats and headrests that offer great comfort and genuine space even for adults. Accessing these seats is pretty easy as one just has to walk from between the 2nd row seats.

Front seats are large and supportive, while being electrically operated. Memory function is notable too, which can only be accessed through the screen. Speaking of, MG is offering a 12.3-inch free-standing infotainment screen that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Most of the car’s functions are controlled through this screen which is slick to operate and gets an extensive UI. There’s a learning curve when operating this vehicle for the very first time and setting it up.

The front infotainment screen houses more than a hundred menus, which gives access to almost all vehicle functions. There’s a 7-inch driver’s instrument cluster behind the 2-spoke steering wheel that shows various vehicular parameters, trip computer readings and ADAS related functions. Front AC vents are all encased in one neatly-executed element, accentuated by a chrome line. Below it are a few AC functions and further below are USB ports. There’s a multi-layered centre console with storage and pop-out doors, wireless charging pad and cup holders.

Another notable feature at the front is a digital IRVM which also doubles as a DVR. One can adjust brightness, field of view, colour temperature and even zoom function of this digital IRVM. There’s also a camera in the cabin that monitors driver’s fatigue, which does not work with sunglasses, though. This cabin oozes luxury as MG has used soft leather, Alcantara, brushed aluminium surfaces and soft touch plastics throughout.

Scenario Centre

MG is offering something called ‘Scenario Centre’, which gets 5 customisable presets for the front and rear passengers, controlling a ton of functions like cabin temperature, AC blower speed, AC blower position, seat ventilation, front windows, rear windows, front sunroof, rear sunroof and more. These Scenarios are also present in rear seat control panel too, controlling various functions including seat position and massage.

Default Scenarios for front occupants were Standard, Fresh, Warm, Cool and Have a Rest. The scenarios present on rear seat control panel are Summer Cool, Winter Warm, Rest Moment and Rest & Comfort. These control rear seat functions, rear climate control, rear seat heating and ventilation, among other features and need to be set up. There is a tedious process of setting these Scenarios up to one’s preferences. However, they only need to be set up once and then forget about them.

Drive, Dynamics & Performance

MG M9 Presidential Limousine aims to offer a comfortable and luxurious drive, which it does. While one would expect it to ride like a yacht, ride quality is quite sorted. It maintains composure even on bad roads and absorbs most of it before filtering into the cabin. Because of its heavy battery pack, suspension setup has been done quite right as it feels like a car and less float-y like a boat. Even the vertical movement one would expect in a tall vehicle like this, is well contained.

Even the body roll is well contained, but M9 is not impervious to it. Bump absorption is sorted and the MPV doesn’t toss around occupants. It is a quiet cabin as most of the wind noise, tyre noise and road noise are filtered out, cocooning occupants in a plush blanket of comfort. Still, MG M9 doesn’t like to be hustled around and prefers calm drives, where it delivers the ultimate Presidential luxury it promises.

M9 is powered by a 90 kWh battery pack that is positioned in the floorboard. There’s only one powertrain configuration which consists of a single electric motor rated at 245 bhp of peak power and 350 Nm of peak torque. As per MG’s internal tests, M9 promises a range of around 548 km on a single charge. When driven completely in Eco mode, one can expect a real world range of up to 400 km, which will be reduced in Normal and Sport modes. Charging times are respectable too as it takes 10h to fully charge it with a 11 kW AC charger and less than an hour with a 160 kW DC charger.

Performance is adequate and in Sports mode, sense of urgency is heightened considerably. Braking performance is par for this segment and even the auto emergency braking as part of its ADAS suite works quite well. For India, JSW MG Motors is bringing the Euro-spec model with 5 Star Euro NCAP crash test rating. Because this vehicle is not homologated for India (2,500 units per annum permitted without homologation), there are no speed alert warnings too.

Rear Thrones & Conclusion

We have detailed the rear seat experience in a dedicated review, which dives deep inside MG M9’s Presidential Limousine experience. To refresh your memory, we loved MG M9’s rear seats as it is plush, supportive, comfortable and loaded to the gills with features. These seats are cooled, heated and offer massage functions. They are electrically operated including the extendable ottoman, lumbar support and headrests.

MG is offering rear seat control panel which is used to operate all these seat functions on top of a host of vehicular functions, offering a boss-like experience. Both 2nd row occupants get a dedicated rear entertainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, retractable cupholders and a lot more. While MG M9 offers an excellent rear seat experience, it is not immune to a few criticisms.

For starters, rear seat occupants do not get a wireless charging pad to top up their smartphones. For a vehicle that has everything electrically operated and automatically integrated into its ‘Scenarios’, the window blinds are manually operated. While M9’s rear seats are set up for ultimate relaxation, prospective buyers would have appreciated a folding tray to work on, something that was present in the model showcased at Auto Expo 2025. Also, we would have liked it if MG had extended the HVAC to de-fog rear windows like it does with front windows.

Concluding the MG M9 Presidential Limousine is a little tricky as pricing is still under the rug. We reckon pricing will be the decisive aspect that will dictate buyer’s decision on MG M9. Objectively speaking, the rear seat experience is quite remarkable, albeit with a few missed opportunities which could have propelled MG M9 towards perfection. If priced well, MG M9 has massive potential in India to draw buyers away from executive luxury sedans, which are currently the best-selling luxury vehicle format in the country.