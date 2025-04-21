MG Majestor Black Colour Spied – No Camouflage, Massive Road Presence

Upping its game in the D+ SUV segment, JSW MG Motor India will soon launch their new Majestor. This is the company’s biggest dig at Toyota Fortuner yet. Ahead of an official launch, MG is testing Majestor quite extensively. Latest test mules show a MG Majestor in Black colour, without any camouflage. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Majestor Black Colour Spied

Previously known as Gloster Facelift, MG Majestor is being positioned as an all-new vehicle that offers significantly better packaging. Where design is concerned, it looks quite a lot like Maxus D90. One can even say MG Majestor in India is a badge-engineered Maxus D90 and it has a certain dominating look to it that might work in its favour.

This is the second test mule sighting instance that has been papped and it shows a Majestor in a Black shade. This particular Black test mule was spied in Jaipur. It has to be noted that previous sighting was of a Majestor in a White shade and it was spotted in Delhi. What’s new with latest test mule is that it has a big Majestor badging on rear bumper.

Apart from its dominating and intimidating design, MG Majestor has a size quotient advantage to it. It will cross the 5m length mark in India and will be the most affordable 5m+ vehicle on sale in India’s SUV market. To aid in ingress and egress, MG Majestor seems to be offering a side step as standard.

In place of MG logo on Gloster’s rear, Majestor has Morris Garages lettering that looks more modern. When compared to the dual exhausts with quad circular tips on Gloster, Majestor gets two quadrilateral chrome tips, one for each exhaust. LED tail lights on Majestor look much sleeker and they get a full-width connected LED light bar too.

Imposing design!

Front fascia gets a split headlight setup with LED DRLs on top and vertically arranged LED headlights. It gets a large grill with a bold MG logo. Alloy wheels might go till 20-inches in size and may be wrapped with fat 265-section tyres. Dimensions are likely to be similar to Maxus D90 – 5,046 mm length, 2,016 mm width, 1,876 mm height and 2,950 mm wheelbase.

On the inside, we will see a larger free-standing infotainment screen, redesigned dashboard and centre console. Speaking of centre console, we can see three locking differentials on MG Majestor as opposed to one rear locking diff on MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner.

Powering this vehicle is likely to be the same 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine mated to an 8-speed ZF-sourced torque converter automatic gearbox. We can expect around 215 bhp of peak power and 500 Nm peak torque from this engine and it will be mated to a 4X4 transfer case too.