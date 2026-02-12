MG Majestor D+ SUV Debuts – 3 Variants, 3 Diffs, Large Size, April Launch

JSW MG Motor India has officially unveiled the much-awaited MG Majestor ahead of its launch scheduled in April 2026. First showcased as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January 2025, the Majestor now arrives in production form as the brand’s new flagship SUV for India.

Positioned above Gloster, MG is billing Majestor as India’s first D+ SUV, claiming it to be the longest, widest and tallest SUV in its class. With this, MG aims to carve out a niche above conventional D-segment SUVs and offer a more spacious, premium and capability-focused alternative in the full-size ladder-frame SUV space.

Bold Design With Strong Road Presence

Pre-bookings commenced today and launch will happen in April 2026 and deliveries will start in May 2026. One can pre-reserve Majestor for exclusive benefits. These include 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5-year roadside assistance and 5 labour-free services. Only pre-reserved customers will get exclusive invite for ICICI Bank Emeralde credit card with a strategic collaboration with ICICI Bank.

Only pre-reserve customers will get exclusive previews in the future too. There are four colours to choose from – Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash. MG Majestor will be offered in three variants – Sharp 4X2, Savvy 4X2 and Savvy 4X4. It will be available with both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations.

The unveiled Majestor carries forward the imposing design seen on the model unveiled last year at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Up front, it features what MG calls a Majestic Matrix Combination Grille, flanked by Falcon-style LED DRLs and vertically stacked headlamp units. The overall stance is upright and commanding, clearly designed to stand out in a segment dominated by traditional body-on-frame SUVs.

The side profile highlights its large proportions, strong shoulder lines and sizeable 19-inch alloy wheels, while the rear gets connected LED tail lamps, a chunky bumper and twin exhaust outlets. Overall, Majestor looks like a heavily evolved version of Gloster, though with sharper detailing and more visual drama.

MG Majestor SUV measures around 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width and 1,876 mm in height, with a 2,950 mm wheelbase. It offers seating for up to seven and boasts generous cargo capacity — 343 litres with all seats up, expandable to over 1,350 litres with the second row folded. The ladder-frame SUV also features 246 mm ground clearance and a rated 810 mm wading depth, indicating serious off-road capability.

Feature-Rich Premium Cabin

MG Majestor offers a comprehensive feature list. This includes powered and ventilated seats for front and rear passengers, multi-zone climate control, large digital displays, twin wireless charging pads, premium JBL Studio 12 sound system, Digital Bluetooth Key, 64-colour ambient lighting, a large Galaxy Roof panoramic sunroof, 12-way powered driver’s seat, powered tailgate and advanced connected car tech.

Given its flagship positioning, Majestor is also expected to come equipped with Level 2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof and a fully digital cockpit layout. MG Majestor comes with 30+ standard safety features as well.

Powertrain Options

MG Majestor engine options include a sole 2.0-litre diesel engine. A 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel generating up to 216 PS and up to 500 Nm with 4WD and 2WD configs. Both are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The M-Hub off-road suite includes a 4X4 transfer case and three locking differentials.

There are up to 10 off-road modes and the switch between 2H and 4H gears happens automatically and on the fly. The triple locking differentials is segment-first feature and it also features a M-Crawl mode for ease of off-roading.

Positioned Above Gloster

MG has clarified earlier that Majestor will not replace Gloster. Instead, both SUVs will be sold alongside each other, with Majestor sitting higher in the lineup. This allows MG to target buyers in the Rs 45–50 lakh bracket looking for an alternative to established players like Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.

With its official unveil now complete and launch expected within days, MG Majestor marks a significant step in MG’s India strategy. By introducing a D+ SUV category and elevating its flagship offering, JSW MG Motor India appears ready to take a more aggressive position in the full-size SUV segment.









































