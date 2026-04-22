MG Majestor Launch Date Announced – Fortuner Rival Price Reveal on April 27th

The dominance of Toyota Fortuner will be challenged by MG Majestor soon and the D+ SUV was supposed to launch on 20th of April, 2026. However, the new launch date has been confirmed for MG Majestor. Media drives have commenced and MG Majestor will go on sale in India on 27th of April, 2026.

MG Majestor Launch Date Announced

Previously set to launch on 20th April, MG Majestor now has a new launch date on 27th April. It is the largest vehicle in the D SUV segment, being the longest, widest, tallest and having the longest wheelbase. It measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, 1,876 mm in width and has a 2,950 mm long wheelbase.

In the company’s portfolio, MG Majestor will replace Gloster SUV and it will be sold via MG’s regular dealerships. Majestor will be offered in 4 colour options – Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash. On the inside, Majestor will offer both 6-seater and 7-seater layouts with captain chairs or bench seats in second row.

Majestor will be launched in two trim levels across three variants – Sharp 4X2, Savvy 4X2 and Savvy 4X4. Pre-booked customers will get 5 year unlimited km warranty, 5 year roadside assistance and 5 labour free services. Also, MG is giving ICICI Bank Emeralde credit card to pre-booked customers too.

New Features, Appearance, Equipment

Where design is concerned, Majestor comes with refined aesthetics with a more modern fascia. Vertically arranged LED headlights, imposing LED DRL signature, large 19-inch alloy wheels, connected LED tail lights, redesigned dashboard and centre console, re-positioned gear selector and more.

Where equipment is concerned, Majestor comes fully loaded to the brim with attributes like 12-way powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, massaging front seats, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Level-2 ADAS, NFC-based digital key, premium JBL audio system, triple-zone climate control, 220V socket, 360 cameras and more.

Majestor continues with the 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine under the bonnet and it gets an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and a transfer case along with three locking diffs. There’s CCO crawl mode with Majestor with up to 10 off-road modes, 3 driving modes and 3 engine modes.







