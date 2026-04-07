MG Majestor Launch Date Confirmed For 20th April – Fortuner Rival

JSW MG Motor India has been one of the most notable players in India’s large SUV segment. This segment is ruled by Toyota Fortuner and has had many contenders in the past in the form of Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas, Hyundai Santa Fe and others. Now that Gloster will be discontinued, MG Motor is readying a new contender in the form of Majestor.

Majestor SUV was recently unveiled at a grand stage near Faridabad, Delhi NCR. This new premium large SUV will replace the Gloster in the lineup and will rival Fortuner. Launch date of this upcoming SUV has been confirmed to be April 20th, 2026 and deliveries will start in May 2026. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Majestor Launch Date

Ahead of its launch on 20th April, 2026, JSW MG Motor India unveiled Majestor SUV a couple of months ago. Majestor is a physically a larger vehicle when compared to Gloster, which was already larger than Fortuner. With Majestor, MG has even surpassed the 5m length mark, which should work in its favour.

There will be three variants of MG Majestor – Sharp 4X2, Savvy 4X2 and Savvy 4X4. Colour palette has shades – Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash. Majestor will come with both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations. Practicality is carried over from Gloster as Majestor boasts the largest minimum usable boot of 343L with all three rows up.

Where design is concerned, new Mosaic Matrix grille, dominating LED DRL signature, new vertical headlights, new connected LED tail lights, revised dashboard, redesigned central console, massaging and ventilated seats, 12-speaker JBL Studio music system, re-positioned gear selector to steering column, Level-2 ADAS and other elements are notable.

Specs & Powertrains

Dimensionally, MG Majestor measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, 1,876 mm in height and has a 2,950 mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance of Majestor is 219 mm and the water wading capacity is the highest in its segment at 810 mm. Majestor will come with 19-inch alloy wheels and 265-section tyres.

Where capability is concerned, MG Majestor is one-upping, in fact, two-upping its rivals with three locking differentials, as opposed to one seen with Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X. There are 10 off-road modes too, to assist drivers across varied terrains. There’s a sole 2.0L Turbo Diesel engine option with 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm, mated to a sole 8-speed automatic gearbox.