MG Majestor New Teaser Shows Dominating Design Before 12th Feb Launch

After causing a big stir in India’s electric car segment, JSW MG Motor India is all set to instill a similar effect in the large SUV segment. This is a segment where Toyota Fortuner currently dominates and MG already has the Gloster. To take the game a notch above, MG will launch Majestor in India on 12th of February, 2026.

It was officially showcased in the country at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo and has been teased ahead of launch. The recent teaser shows its dominating design elements and its unmatched road presence. Let’s take a closer look.

MG Majestor New Teaser

The domination of Toyota Fortuner on India’s large SUV segment has stood tall despite multiple contenders trying to dethrone it. Mahindra tried with Alturas G4, Ford with Endeavour and Isuzu with MU-X. MG Gloster is the only one putting up a good fight right now and MG is bringing a newer and better contender to the ring in the form of Majestor.

MG Majestor is a big boy and the latest teaser shows just that. The company claims Majestor to be the longest, widest and tallest in this segment. Bringing numbers to the equation, Majestor is likely to measure 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, 1,876 mm in height along with a 2,950 mm wheelbase and 246 mm ground clearance.

Where design is concerned, MG Majestor looks imposing with its intimidating fascia consisting of vertical and horizontal LED DRLs, vertically oriented headlights, a large grille with MG branding, connected LED tail lights, large alloy wheels, fat A/T tyres, chunky body cladding, large glass area, boxy silhouette, flat clamshell-type bonnet and more.

On the inside, Majestor will bear similarities with Gloster on which it is based. A new infotainment screen, redesigned AC vents, new steering wheel, revised upholstery and other attributes are likely. MG Majestor will come loaded to the gills with features, technology and creature comforts that rivals can’t hold a candle to.

True Blue SUV

Being the biggest in size, MG Majestor will offer segment’s best cargo space as well. There’s 343L of boot with 3rd row seats up, 1,350L of boot with 3rd row seats folded and a mammoth 2,382L boot with 3rd and 2nd row seats folded. MG Majestor will get tough underpinnings with a ladder-frame chassis, like a true-blue SUV.

Also, MG Majestor has been spied with three locking differentials, which none of its rivals currently offer. 4X4 transfer case is likely to be offered as standard, mated to an automatic gearbox and the 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine. MG Motor recently launched MG Rakan in Kuwait, which is a rebadged Majestor. Pricing will be announced on February 12th, 2026.





