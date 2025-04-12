MG Majestor Production Model Spied Next To XUV700

To be positioned as India’s first D+ SUV, MG Majestor will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Tiguan R-Line

To strengthen its presence, JSW MG Motor India will be introducing multiple new models this year. One of these is the MG Majestor that was showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Ahead of its launch, the production-spec model has been spied again on road tests. Let’s explore some of its key USPs.

MG Majestor – Styling and features

As revealed earlier this year, most of the features appear to be the same with the production-spec model. Folks who want an SUV with a dominating road presence would surely be interested in the MG Majestor. Latest spy shots reveal the rear section, where one can notice the connected tail lamps in a protruding design format.

Other key features include a thickish roof-mounted spoiler, a flat boot lid, rugged bumper design and dual polygonal exhaust tips in chrome finish. Side profile has circular wheel arches, traditional door handles, wide running boards, door moulding and a slightly tapering roofline. The windows appear huge, especially in the second row. Users can expect some exciting wide views of the outside world.

Another thing to notice is the SUV’s high ground clearance. Even the MG Gloster offers a high ground clearance of 210 mm. It remains to be seen if the Majestor will have better numbers to show. A higher ground clearance will ensure better performance across rough terrain. It also ensures a tough and confident look, ensuring a commanding road presence. Rival Toyota Fortuner has a ground clearance of 225 mm.

At the front, MG Majestor has vertically-stacked LED headlamps, sharp top-mounted LED DRLs, a massive front grille with big MG logo and rugged bumper design. The SUV has a large bonnet with distinctive grooves and creases. The model displayed earlier this year came with a blacked-out roof and A, B, C pillars.

MG Majestor – Equipment list

Key focus areas for MG Majestor are likely to be spacious interiors, optimal comfort and practical features and controls. The SUV will have a large digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system and ventilated and heated seats. The driver seat is expected to come with a massaging function. MG Majestor will have a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, a premium sound system, multi-zone climate control and powered tailgate.

Safety kit will include ADAS, along with standard features such as ESP, 6+ airbags, hill hold control and hill descent control. The SUV will also get an electronic parking brake, roll movement intervention, traction control, driver fatigue warning and 360° around view camera.

Talking about performance, MG Majestor is expected to use a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine. This engine is already in use with top variants of MG Gloster. Output is 216 hp and 479 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Majestor will also be getting 4×4 option with up to three lockable differentials (Front, centre and rear).

