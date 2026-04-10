MG Majestor Pulls 406 Tonne Train – Sets Guinness World Record

JSW MG Motor India has announced that its upcoming SUV, Majestor, has set a new Guinness World Record for the “Heaviest Train Pulled by an SUV on Rail.” Back in 2016, Land Rover Discovery had done something similar, when it had pulled a 100 tonne train.
Now, the Majestor SUV successfully towed a 406.4-tonne train over a distance of 300 feet on an operational railway track in Jammu & Kashmir. The record attempt was carried out on a secured section between Kakapora and Awantipora railway stations. This surpasses the minimum Guinness benchmark of 400 tonnes over 100 feet, setting a new global record.
MG has confirmed that the Majestor used for this feat was a standard production-spec vehicle with no modifications to the engine, drivetrain or traction systems. The train, comprising a WAG-9HC locomotive along with passenger and guard coaches, was verified at over 406 tonnes. The attempt was independently monitored to ensure that: – The train movement was powered solely by the SUV Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “This achievement is a powerful demonstration of what the MG MAJESTOR is engineered to deliver. It reflects our focus on building vehicles that combine strength, precision and control, even in the most demanding conditions. With the MAJESTOR, we are setting new benchmarks for capability while staying committed to delivering meaningful innovation and confidence to our customers.” Powering Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It will also offer Level 2 ADAS, making it one of the more feature-loaded SUVs in its segment. MG is positioning Majestor as a high-capability SUV, featuring: – Advanced 4WD system with 10 terrain modes MG Majestor is expected to launch soon in India. Pre-reservations are currently open at Rs 41,000. The first 3,000 customers will receive a “5-5-5” ownership package, which includes: – 5-year unlimited km warranty MG is calling Majestor India’s first “D+ segment” SUV, aimed at buyers looking for a mix of off-road capability, size and premium features. With this record attempt, MG is using the Majestor’s launch to highlight its capability credentials, ahead of its official market debut. Prices will be announced at the time of launch on 20th April 2026. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
– No external assistance was used
– Performance remained stable throughout the run
Engine, Capability And Hardware
– Triple differential locks (front, rear and centre)
– Crawl control mode
– 219 mm ground clearance
– 810 mm water wading capability
Launch Plans And Booking Details
– 5-year roadside assistance
– 5 labour-free services
Positioned As A New Segment SUV
MG has confirmed that the Majestor used for this feat was a standard production-spec vehicle with no modifications to the engine, drivetrain or traction systems. The train, comprising a WAG-9HC locomotive along with passenger and guard coaches, was verified at over 406 tonnes. The attempt was independently monitored to ensure that:
– The train movement was powered solely by the SUV
Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India said, “This achievement is a powerful demonstration of what the MG MAJESTOR is engineered to deliver. It reflects our focus on building vehicles that combine strength, precision and control, even in the most demanding conditions. With the MAJESTOR, we are setting new benchmarks for capability while staying committed to delivering meaningful innovation and confidence to our customers.”
Powering Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. It will also offer Level 2 ADAS, making it one of the more feature-loaded SUVs in its segment. MG is positioning Majestor as a high-capability SUV, featuring:
– Advanced 4WD system with 10 terrain modes
MG Majestor is expected to launch soon in India. Pre-reservations are currently open at Rs 41,000. The first 3,000 customers will receive a “5-5-5” ownership package, which includes:
– 5-year unlimited km warranty
MG is calling Majestor India’s first “D+ segment” SUV, aimed at buyers looking for a mix of off-road capability, size and premium features. With this record attempt, MG is using the Majestor’s launch to highlight its capability credentials, ahead of its official market debut. Prices will be announced at the time of launch on 20th April 2026. Once launched, it will take on the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.