MG Majestor Pulls 406 Tonne Train – Sets Guinness World Record

JSW MG Motor India has announced that its upcoming SUV, Majestor, has set a new Guinness World Record for the “Heaviest Train Pulled by an SUV on Rail.” Back in 2016, Land Rover Discovery had done something similar, when it had pulled a 100 tonne train.

Now, the Majestor SUV successfully towed a 406.4-tonne train over a distance of 300 feet on an operational railway track in Jammu & Kashmir. The record attempt was carried out on a secured section between Kakapora and Awantipora railway stations. This surpasses the minimum Guinness benchmark of 400 tonnes over 100 feet, setting a new global record.