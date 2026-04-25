MG Majestor Review – New Benchmark In Features, But Is It Enough?

Almost midway into 2026, we found ourselves at yet another national media drive where the car was driven before prices were revealed. This time, it was the MG Majestor – now positioned as the successor to Gloster in JSW MG Motor India’s lineup. Interestingly, it took over a year to reach this stage after being showcased at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo.

In India’s D and D+ SUV segment, Majestor will primarily challenge Toyota Fortuner, along with Isuzu MU-X. It will also overlap with some monocoque rivals in a similar price bracket such as Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron. The big question is — has the wait been worth it?

MG Majestor Review

If you’re not living under a rock, you must be knowing that Toyota Fortuner is the vehicle that rules the D and D+ SUV segment in India. It is challenged by a few SUVs, but MG Gloster was the most notable in recent times. Now this torch will be transferred to Majestor’s hands once it is launched in the country on April 27th, 2026.

There will be four colour options – Metal Black, Pearl White, Concrete Grey and Metal Ash. Pearl White could emerge as the safest bet for many prospective buyers, but Concrete Grey looks nice too. There will be two trim levels across three variants – Sharp 4X2, Savvy 4X2 and Savvy 4X4. Pre-booked customers will get 5-year unlimited km warranty, 5-year roadside assistance, 5 labour free services and ICICI Bank Emeralde credit card.

Dimensions is the biggest strength of MG Majestor, which measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width, 1,876 mm in height and has a 2,950 mm long wheelbase. It has an 810 mm water wading depth, 219 mm of ground clearance and 19-inch alloy wheels and fat A/T tyres. It has grown larger than Gloster, but most of it is external, as wheelbase and interior space remain the same, which is not a bad thing as Gloster has always been accommodating.

Design

Design is one of those things which is subjective and is in the eye of the beholder. One can objectively say that MG Majestor looks more modern than its rivals as it adheres to more modern design trends seen globally. It gets a split headlights setup with LED DRLs on top and vertically-arranged LED headlights below it in the bumper. LED DRLs can also be seen flanking the massive Mosaic grille.

Side profile is reminiscent of Gloster and carries forward its basic silhouette with new alloy wheel design. At the rear, weyou can see more design changes in the form of connected LED tail lights, revised bumpers and a bold MAJESTOR branding instead of GLOSTER. This might not be to everyone’s taste, though.

Changes are fewer on the inside and we can see some revisions to dashboard and centre console, when compared to Gloster. For starters, there is a new rectangular housing for the 12.3-inch infotainment screen, redesigned AC vents, new toggle-style climate control panel and a redesigned central console that now has two wireless chargers, 4X4 modes dial, three diff lock buttons and a dial to control the transfer case.

You will not find a gear selector in the centre console, because it has been shifted to the steering column. Another new element over here is the 12.3-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster, which comes with crisp graphics and resolution and even shows a host of ADAS related functions in real time.

The Most Feature-Loaded

If you want to buy the most feature-loaded D and D+ SUV in India, your default choice has to be the MG Majestor. There are no ifs and buts here. Majestor simply is the best, in this regard. It is loaded to the brim with features, creature comforts and equipment that will make a world of difference to buyers seeking a modern and tech-loaded SUV for the price they are paying.

Some of the most notable elements with MG Majestor include a transferable digital key, Level-2 ADAS with many autonomous features, 360-degree cameras with blindspot assist, massaging front seats with 8 levels, ventilated front seats with 3 levels, powered front seats with memory settings that also includes ORVM positions, triple zone climate control with rear AC vents to all occupants, powered tailgate, bonnet assist struts, dual wireless chargers, premium in-cabin materials and much more.

Even mechanically, MG Majestor is better equipped than its rivals as it comes with twin turbochargers instead of one, it gets three locking differentials instead of one (front, rear and centre), it gets up to ten off-road modes, three driving modes and then an electrically operated steering with three steering modes to determine steering weight and response.

The party piece of Majestor in off-road situations is crawl control, which MG calls CCO. Only the high-end luxury off-roaders used to get this feature, which is now democratised by Majestor. In terms of features, creature comforts and equipment, Majestor’s traditional ladder-frame SUV rivals can’t hold a candle to this upcoming SUV. Pricing is the only element, which is currently the missing piece in this puzzle.

Space & Comfort

Even in terms of space, MG Majestor aces its immediate rival. Majestor is larger and more accommodating as it is wider and longer. While off-roading, camera crew and drone operator also seated in our unit. For a short period of time, there were four grown adults in the second row bench seat. When asked, those four adults said they were reasonably comfortable too, which was quite a surprise. All three rows of seating are quite comfortable.

However, MG Majestor is still primarily designed for the first-row occupants, rather than being a chauffeur-driven vehicle. We say this because second row occupants only get one common auto climate control zone, a captain chair option, a 220V household socket and that’s mostly it. They even miss out on rear window sun blinds that some sub 4m SUVs offer too.

In comparison, front occupants get individual auto climate control zones, they get two wireless charging pads, massaging seats, ventilated seats, power-adjustable seats, they get to operate the slick touchscreen and more. Also, the front sun visors should have been extendable, which even the base Rs 12 lakh Tata Hexa used to have. Boot space is segment’s best too and third row folds flat, rather than being strapped to the side.

Off-Road Performance

MG Majestor is a true-blue off-roader. It has all the ingredients and more to get you out of tricky terrains. If you want a formidable off-road machine, MG Majestor should probably be high up your shortlist. We experienced this first hand at the treacherous off-road tracks at Amby Valley in Maharashtra. The 219 mm ground clearance, 27.6-degree approach angle and 23.5-degree departure angle proved to be more than sufficient.

It never scraped the underbelly once and most of the off-roading was done without even engaging 4H mode. At times, we engaged 4H and Majestor trundled along just fine. During tricky bits, we put Majestor into 4L and even engaged centre and rear diff locks, which transforms Majestor into a 6-legged ant, gripping like there’s no tomorrow. Our unit was wrapped with A/T tyres and one of the Majestors had H/T tyres and even that passed all the off-road bits with ease.

There’s HDC (Hill Descent Control) which has to be engaged from the infotainment screen instead of a physical button. CCO (crawl control) has a physical button, though and it works quite well, especially when rear and centre diffs were locked. The car creeps forward without any throttle inputs and the set speed can be increased by giving throttle inputs and then disengaged with brake inputs. We could not test Majestor’s 810 mm water wading capacity, though.

On-Road Performance

The 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine which is rated at 215.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm, mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox. Unlike off-road performance where there is a significant bump in capability, MG Majestor’s on-road performance remains more or less the same as Gloster. It is still softly sprung with a lot of vertical movement all the way along.

Target demographic of these traditional ladder frame SUVs would be familiar with it, though. All-four disc brakes do a decent job of bringing this 2.5 tonne SUV to a grinding stop, but nowhere close to braking performance of monocoque rivals. There is a pronounced delay in throttle response as the 8-speed torque converter settles down to find the right cog.

This happens even when Sport Mode is engaged. The three Steering Modes do not make a meaningful difference to response, but only increases steering’s weight and heft. Majestor is not a quick SUV as the 0-100 km/h sprint (speedo indicated) took around 12.5 seconds. Majestor is not a corner carver in any way and packs a tonne of body roll. Bump absorption is rather commendable, though.

Should You Buy One?

There are broadly two types of buyers in this segment. The first group prioritises brand image above all else — and for them, Toyota Fortuner remains the default choice due to its strong perception and status value.

The second group looks beyond the badge and focuses on comfort, features, technology and overall value. For such buyers, Majestor makes a compelling case. It offers significantly more equipment, better interior experience and far greater off-road capability at what is expected to be a competitive price point. If that aligns with your priorities, Majestor is definitely worth considering.

Final Thoughts

MG Majestor builds on the strengths of Gloster while adding more modern design, improved tech and enhanced off-road capability. While it may not challenge Fortuner’s brand pull overnight, it clearly raises the bar in terms of what buyers can expect in this segment. If pricing is right, Majestor could become a strong alternative for buyers who value substance over badge appeal.





