MG Majestor Scales Mount Japfu Before Launch – Shows Off-Road Capabilities

JSW MG Motor showcased Majestor in the country more than a year ago at 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. It was supposed to be a facelift for Gloster, but the company is positioning Majestor above Gloster in its portfolio. It is being advertised as India’s 1st D+ SUV and even test mules bear this line.

Ahead of its 12th February launch, MG Motor is trying to create some buzz around this vehicle and grab the attention of India’s off-road enthusiasts. To do that, MG Majestor has scaled Mount Japfu, which is the second highest peak of Nagaland state. Let us take a closer look.

MG Majestor Scales Mount Japfu

With advancements in vehicular platforms, the industry has moved away from ladder-frame chassis, favouring modern monocoque architecture. Only a hand few large ladder frame SUVs from mainstream brands are left in India and MG Majestor is the largest of this bunch. It is longest, widest, tallest and has the longest wheelbase, highest ground clearance and others.

These make it a capable off-roader and MG Motor is flexing this muscle before launch to hype up this off-roader. MG Majestor has now scaled Mount Japfu, which is the second tallest peak in Nagaland and is known for its unforgiving and rugged terrains. This milestone was achieved by MG’s engineering team along with KAMC (Kohima Adventure Motorsports Club).

We can see MG Majestor navigating steep inclines, rocky trails, narrow forest paths, and unforgiving rugged terrains highlighting its off-road capability and terrain management systems. Majestor manoeuvred challenging gradients, showing its off-road capabilities in real-world extreme conditions.

When compared to Gloster, Majestor has a more dominating presence, larger size quotient and is expected to come with triple locking differentials, which none of its rivals come with. Even on the inside, MG Majestor will come with a host of features and creature comforts along with immaculate materials and fit and finish.

It is expected to be powered by the same 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed torque converter gearbox, a 4X4 torque multiplying transfer case and three locking differentials – one at the front, one in the middle and one at the rear.

Statement from MG Motor

Commenting on the achievement, Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said,“ MG has consistently been a trend setter in the Indian market, introducing products that redefine expectations in their respective segments. With the MG MAJESTOR, we are introducing the D+ segment — a new space for big, capable SUVs built to handle real-world conditions.

The climb to Mount Japfü highlighted the MAJESTOR’s engineering, showcasing its capability, control, and readiness for some of India’s toughest terrains. During our trial runs, the MG MAJESTOR dominated the challenging off road terrains, reflecting the depth of engineering, rigorous testing, and capability that has gone into developing India’s first D+ segment SUV for real-world driving conditions.



