MG Majestor Spied Undisguised In Delhi – Launch Soon

Ever since it was unveiled at Auto Expo 2025, MG Majestor has made quite a wave in the large SUV segment. Anticipation around this vehicle is quite high as it is poised to take a different approach to large SUV segment when compared to Gloster. Test mules have ditched camouflage for the first time and here’s a closer look.

MG Majestor Spied Undisguised

The large SUV segment has been dominated by Toyota Fortuner ever since it debuted. Challenging the champion is MG Gloster and now, MG Majestor. With Majestor, JSW MG Motor has taken a unique approach that will position it as the go-to brawly, butch, muscular, dominant and physically buff machine.

Latest spy shots are from automotive enthusiast Shaurya who spotted it trundling the streets of Delhi. For the first time, Majestor test mules have ditched camouflage and show production-spec body and lighting components. This indicates that testing has reached final stages and a launch is likely to happen in the near future.

Size will be MG Majestor’s biggest ally. Maxus D90 (rebadged Majestor or vice versa) measures 5,046 mm in length, 2,016 mm in width without ORVMs, 1,876 mm in height and it is packing a 2,950 mm long wheelbase. For the first time, a premium large SUV for masses has crossed the 5m length mark, which positions it very close to full-size SUVs.

In contrast, Majestor is 61 mm longer, 90 mm wider and 9 mm taller than Gloster. If we bring Toyota Fortuner into the equation, Majestor is 251 mm longer, 161 mm wider and 41 mm taller. Also, Majestor offers a 205 mm longer wheelbase than Fortuner. These numbers are likely to play a major role in attracting buyers away from Fortuner.

What to expect?

MG Majestor brings a new fascia that looks more imposing and athletic than Gloster’s. We get split headlight setup with sleek LED DRLs on top and vertically positioned LED headlights below. The grill has gotten larger and Orange highlights look rather tasteful. Wheels are likely to be 20-inches like Maxus D90 and will be wrapped with 265-section tyres.

Rear gets a connected LED tail light signature that accentuates just how wide Majestor really is. High departure angle shows fat tyres and also on full display is its dual exhaust setup. There are a few meaningful updates on the inside too. Dashboard is slightly revised with a larger infotainment screen, squarish AC vents along with a few other additions.

Centre console has been updated and Majestor now gets three locking differentials (front, rear and centre) when compared to one locking rear diff on Gloster and Fortuner. Where features, creature comforts and equipment are concerned, Majestor is expected to be a cut above Gloster and a couple of cuts above Fortuner.

Powering the MG Majestor will be a 2.0L Twin Turbo Diesel engine, mated to a ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic gearbox. With Maxus D90, the company is offering a 247 bhp and 410 Nm tune or a 215 bhp and 500 Nm tune. Both get the same 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 4X4 transfer case.