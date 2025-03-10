MG Majestor SUV Connected LED DRLs Spied – Launch Nears

MG Motor India is gearing up to launch its all-new Majestor SUV, positioned as India’s first D+ segment SUV. With the company aiming to set new benchmarks in the premium SUV space, fresh spy shots of the Majestor have surfaced, revealing key updates and confirming that the model is inching closer to launch. The latest spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Yash Tiwari, who spotted the SUV near Bengaluru Airport Toll Plaza.

MG Majestor Spotted Testing – What’s New?

Recent spy images showcase the production-ready Majestor, confirming several design and feature updates seen earlier at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The test mule retains its imposing size, making it the longest, widest, and tallest SUV in its class. The front fascia gets a bold, all-black grille with MG’s new larger emblem, flanked by sleek LED DRLs and vertically stacked LED headlamps, similar to Kia’s newer SUV lineup.

The side profile sports large alloy wheels, thick body cladding, and blacked-out design elements across the window lining, ORVMs, and door handles. Unlike the MG Gloster, which features chrome accents, the Majestor adopts a rugged, premium blacked-out look. The connected LED taillights and polygonal chrome exhaust tips further enhance the SUV’s road presence.

Premium Interiors & Features

Inside, the MG Majestor is expected to get a 12.3-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster with customization options, and a premium ventilated, heated, and massaging seat setup for the driver. Spy shots also suggest an updated multi-zone climate control system, a panoramic sunroof, and an electric tailgate.

On the safety front, the Majestor is likely to offer a full ADAS suite, including features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, driver fatigue detection, and 360° around-view cameras. Standard safety features will include six airbags, electronic stability control, hill descent control, and roll movement intervention.

Performance & Expected Pricing

The Majestor is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo diesel engine, the same unit found in the top-spec MG Gloster, producing 216 hp and 479 Nm of torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. A 4×4 variant with multiple lockable differentials is expected for off-road capability.

Pricing for the MG Majestor is expected to start around Rs 40-45 lakh, with top variants potentially reaching Rs 50 lakh. This will position it above the Gloster and as a direct competitor to full-size premium SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner. With MG ramping up testing and production, an official launch announcement for the Majestor is expected soon. Stay tuned for further updates as more details emerge.