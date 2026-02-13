MG Majestor vs Fortuner vs Gloster – Features, Specs, Prices Compared

Key areas where MG Majestor excels include its strong road presence, spacious interiors, premium tech and superior off-road capabilities

MG has unveiled its new flagship SUV for India, the Majestor, positioned as the first D+ segment SUV in the country. Bookings are currently open for a token amount of Rs 41,000. The Majestor is scheduled for launch in April 2026. MG has stated that the Gloster SUV will continue to be on sale alongside the Majestor. Let’s compare key specs and features of MG Majestor vs. rivals MG Gloster vs. Toyota Fortuner to better understand the options available.

Dimensions

Measuring 5,046 mm in length, the MG Majestor is the longest in the group. It will be available in 6-seat and 7-seat configurations. Majestor is also the widest and tallest, measuring 2,016 mm and 1,876 mm, respectively. In comparison, the Gloster is 1,926 mm wide and 1,867 mm tall. Toyota Fortuner is 4,795 mm long, 1,855 mm wide and 1,835 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm. MG Majestor and Gloster have the same wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

In addition to its larger size, Majestor’s prominent road presence is further enhanced with its rugged design. Key features include a large studded grille, robust bumper, tri-beam headlights, sharp dragon-eye LED DRLs and sculpted bonnet. Side profile has thick body cladding, running boards and largest-in-segment 265/55/R19 dual-tone alloy wheels. At the rear, the Majestor has large tail lamps in connected format, layered bumper with skid plates and sporty dual exhaust tips.

Off-road capability

On paper, the Majestor seems better equipped to handle challenging off-road environments. The SUV has a dedicated off-road command centre named the ‘M-Hub’. It manages the 4×4 and other systems, as needed to conquer difficult terrain. Majestor has an advanced 4×4 system with 10 off-road modes. It includes Snow, Rock, Sand, Mud and Normal modes.

Another key highlight is 1st-in-segment triple differential lock (front, rear and centre). This ensures superior traction across uneven surfaces such as deep ruts and broken rocks. Making off-roading even easier is the M-Crawl function, where the system automatically manages the throttle and braking. Users only need to control the steering. Navigating through water bodies won’t be a worry since the Majestor has the highest-in-segment water wading capability of 810 mm.

Coming to the Gloster, the SUV has a BorgWarner 4×4 system with 7 terrain modes. It has Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, Eco, Auto and Sports modes. Gloster also comes with an Electro-mechanical Differential Lock (EDL), which can come in handy when one or more wheels of the vehicle may be stuck or lifted in the air due to uneven surfaces. EDL works by transferring torque to the wheel that still has traction.

Toyota Fortuner is also known for its robust off-roading capabilities. Along with the 4×4 system and tough body on frame chassis, Fortuner has features like electronic differential lock, electronic drive control, active traction control and auto limited slip differential.

Equipment list

MG Majestor packs in a comprehensive range of premium features. Key highlights include a lounge-like experience, large panoramic sunroof and multi-mode massage front seats with ventilation. The SUV has a 12-speaker JBL sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, 12-way powered driver’s seat with memory and 3-zone auto AC. Also included are a 12.3-inch infotainment and a full digital display, column gear shifter and dual wireless charging.

Key highlights of the Gloster SUV include a 12.28-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual pane panoramic sunroof and paddle shifters. A number of features are common across the Gloster and Majestor. Toyota Fortuner packs in features such as leather seats, ventilated front seats, heat rejection glass, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless charger and premium JBL sound system.

Powertrain options

MG Majestor is being offered with a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine. It generates 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed AT transmission. MG Gloster also has this engine option, along with a 2.0-litre turbo diesel that makes 161 PS and 373.5 Nm. This is also paired with an 8AT transmission. Toyota Fortuner has engine options of a 166 PS 2.7-litre petrol and a 204 PS 2.8-litre diesel. Transmission choices across variants include 5MT, 6MT and 6AT.

Pricing

MG is yet to announce the pricing for the Majestor SUV. It is expected that Majestor could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 40 lakh. MG Gloster is available in the price range of Rs 38.33 lakh to Rs 41.07 lakh. Toyota Fortuner petrol range starts at Rs 34.16 lakh, whereas diesel variants are available in the price range of Rs 34.80 lakh to Rs 49.59 lakh.