MG Marvel Electric SUV Scores 4 Star Safety Rating At Euro NCAP

If launched in India, MG Marvel X could be priced upwards of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom)

2021 Marvel R electric SUV from MG Motor has achieved an impressive 4-star safety rating when it was recently crash tested at Euro NCAP. Marvel R is an international derivative of the electric SUV sold under the Roewe brand in China. For reference, MG Motor is owned by Chinese automaker SAIC.

The battery-powered SUV is expected to hit Indian shores in the coming few months and is likely to be retailed as ‘Marvel X’. It was even showcased as a pre-production prototype of MG’s Vision E Concept at the last edition of Auto Expo in India.

MG Marvel R- Euro NCAP tests

The SUV went on sale in China earlier this year as Roewe Marvel R and will be positioned as a premium electric SUV above ZS EV when it is launched in India. The SUV is considered to be a lot more advanced than ZS EV and packs a long list of safety features which helped it obtain an impressive safety rating. Weighing 1840kg, the SUV managed Adult Occupant and Child Occupant Protection of 80% and 75% respectively.

Getting into details of the crash test, the passenger compartment of Marvel R remained stable in the frontal offset test. It offered good protection to knees and femurs of both the driver and passenger. However, protection of the driver’s chest was rated as marginal based on readings of chest compression. In addition, structure of the dashboard also posed a risk of injury to occupants of different sizes.

List of Safety Features in Marvel R

When it came to the full-width rigid barrier test, Marvel R offered an adequate or good amount of protection to all the critical body parts of the passengers, except for the pelvis of the rear passenger. The electric SUV also scored well in the side barrier test in which protection of all critical body regions was good. Marvel R scored its highest points in this test.

Coming to the long list of safety features, Marvel R is equipped with an advanced eCall system that alerts the emergency services in case the vehicle meets a collision. It also features an active braking system which helps in reducing the secondary impacts in case of a mishap. Other notable safety features on offer include an IP67 battery with an anti-intrusion protection level and six high-voltage circuit safety management strategies.

Powertrain Specs

Marvel R is powered by three electric motors- one on the front axle, two on the rear. The motors derive energy from a 70 kWh battery pack which results in a combined output of 288 bhp and 665 Nm of torque. The powertrain offers a range of a little more than 400 km on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.

As far as performance is concerned, Marvel R can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. Top speed of the electric SUV has been electronically capped at 180 kmph. When connected to a fast charger, the battery can rejuvenate from 0-80 percent in just 40 minutes.