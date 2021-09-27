MG Maze Electric Car Concept – No Steering Wheel, Only Touchscreen

The MG Maze Concept is an electric two-seater car, aimed at next generation of users – Could be controlled via a smartphone over internet

MG Motor has showcased the Maze Concept for 2021 which supposedly has been inspired by video games. It is a fully electric car concept that has been designed and conceptualised by London-based SAIC Design, a European design studio owned by MG parent company SAIC.

Same folks also designed the MG Cyberster which was revealed earlier this year at the Shanghai Motor Show. The concept is a mere design illustration as of now which has been envisioned keeping future electric vehicles in mind. This would appeal to the next generation of car buyers.

The company says it has been designed in recognition of three key principles: “Play is important. Discovery is important. Adventure is important.” The Maze concept is a result of blending the worlds of motoring and gaming.

SAIC Design has revealed that it wanted to capture the “at-home gaming scenario” and bring it to life inside a car. As mentioned earlier, it remains a digital rendering and has no plans of becoming real for now.

Video Game-Inspired Cockpit

Maze has been designed to take part in a ‘real-world treasure hunt’ of digital art installations in cities. It takes the form of a points-based rewards system for drivers which operates in a similar fashion as any computer or console-based video game.

Entry to the cockpit can be accessed through a vertically opening glass canopy. The vertical glass canopy takes less space as compared to a normal side-opening door when open.

On entering the small cabin, one is welcomed by a pair of zero-gravity seats, a video game controller and a screen, which are more reminiscent of a personalised gaming room than a car. Instead of a steering wheel, the car is controlled by the user’s phone. Even the exterior of Maze takes inspiration from gaming with its transparent shell, exposed componentry and LED backlighting emulating the look of a high-end gaming PC.

Exterior Design

The short overhangs and extremely compact dimensions ensure great maneuverability in a congested environment. The view outside the cabin from the cockpit is clear and unobstructed thanks to the canopy glass opening. Since it is just a digital illustration, details of its hypothetical underpinnings stay under wraps.

SAIC has revealed that this concept would feature multiple electric motors coupled with a swappable battery pack. However, the carmaker did not divulge any performance figures yet. While the Maze Concept may not be seen on roads in the coming future, it does reveal what future mobility could look like. Even though the design sounds and appears whimsical, it will gather some traction on the internet.