HomeCar NewsMG Motor Celebrates 6 Years in India - Special Prices on Hector and Astor
HomeCar NewsMG Motor Celebrates 6 Years in India - Special Prices on Hector...

MG Motor Celebrates 6 Years in India – Special Prices on Hector and Astor

Ashwin Ram N P
Ashwin Ram N P
New MG Hector
New MG Hector

JSW MG Motor has marked its 6th anniversary in India with a host of attractive offers on its popular SUVs – Hector and Astor. Celebrating the milestone, the company has announced special anniversary pricing for a limited period, along with 100% on-road funding and EMI holiday options for customers. These benefits are aimed at offering greater financial flexibility and peace of mind for buyers.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, MG Hector Sharp Pro MT is now available at a special ex-showroom price of Rs 19.59 lakh pan-India. Similarly, MG Astor is now offered with a limited-period starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Below are the detailed variant-wise prices.

MG Hector Prices

The MG Hector, launched in 2019 as India’s first internet-connected SUV, continues to impress with its feature-rich, technology-focused package. The SUV comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, over 70 connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite for enhanced safety. Its bold design and strong road presence have made it a popular choice among Indian SUV buyers.

New MG Hector Prices
New MG Hector Prices

MG Astor Prices

MG Astor, also known as ‘The Blockbuster SUV’, offers more than 50 safety features including 14 ADAS functions. It enhances convenience and comfort with features like ventilated front seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto-dimming IRVM. It also features MG’s updated i-SMART 2.0 system with 80+ connected features and an advanced user interface.

New MG Hector Prices
New MG Hector Prices

Both Hector and Astor have collectively clocked over 8 billion kilometers on Indian roads, showcasing their growing popularity and widespread adoption. MG’s sixth anniversary celebration is a reflection of its customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering technology-led, premium SUVs tailored for Indian consumers.

New MG Astor
New MG Astor

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “This milestone anniversary is a moment to reflect on our journey, celebrate our achievements, and, most importantly express our gratitude to the customers who have made MG Hector and MG Astor a part of their life. MG has been at the forefront of redefining customer experiences by offering unique and outstanding sales and after-sales initiatives. This opportunity for saving more on the MG Hector and Astor SUVs, which have clocked over 8 billion kilometers on Indian roads, is a true testament to our customer-centric approach.”

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.

© 2008-2023 RUSHLANE