MG Motor Celebrates 6 Years in India – Special Prices on Hector and Astor

JSW MG Motor has marked its 6th anniversary in India with a host of attractive offers on its popular SUVs – Hector and Astor. Celebrating the milestone, the company has announced special anniversary pricing for a limited period, along with 100% on-road funding and EMI holiday options for customers. These benefits are aimed at offering greater financial flexibility and peace of mind for buyers.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, MG Hector Sharp Pro MT is now available at a special ex-showroom price of Rs 19.59 lakh pan-India. Similarly, MG Astor is now offered with a limited-period starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Below are the detailed variant-wise prices.

MG Hector Prices

The MG Hector, launched in 2019 as India’s first internet-connected SUV, continues to impress with its feature-rich, technology-focused package. The SUV comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, over 70 connected car features, and an advanced ADAS suite for enhanced safety. Its bold design and strong road presence have made it a popular choice among Indian SUV buyers.

MG Astor Prices

MG Astor, also known as ‘The Blockbuster SUV’, offers more than 50 safety features including 14 ADAS functions. It enhances convenience and comfort with features like ventilated front seats, wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and auto-dimming IRVM. It also features MG’s updated i-SMART 2.0 system with 80+ connected features and an advanced user interface.

Both Hector and Astor have collectively clocked over 8 billion kilometers on Indian roads, showcasing their growing popularity and widespread adoption. MG’s sixth anniversary celebration is a reflection of its customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering technology-led, premium SUVs tailored for Indian consumers.

Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “This milestone anniversary is a moment to reflect on our journey, celebrate our achievements, and, most importantly express our gratitude to the customers who have made MG Hector and MG Astor a part of their life. MG has been at the forefront of redefining customer experiences by offering unique and outstanding sales and after-sales initiatives. This opportunity for saving more on the MG Hector and Astor SUVs, which have clocked over 8 billion kilometers on Indian roads, is a true testament to our customer-centric approach.”